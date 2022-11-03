The World’s First Game Using AI Art, "AI: Art Impostor" Released on Nov 3, 2022!

We've just released AI: Art Impostor, the AI Party Drawing Game, on Nov 3, 2022, today!

AI: Art Impostor is an AI drawing party game where you can give AI some texts to generate images along with the selected theme.

You can cross-platform play with the users worldwide on Android and iOS!

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pocketpairdev.AIArtImpostor

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ai-art-impostor/id6443826776

Official Trailer



Players will be an Artist who knows the theme of the match, or an Impostor who doesn't know the theme.

Each player will give AI some texts to generate images along with the theme in the match.

Artists should hide the theme from the Impostor, while an Impostor should act as if they know the theme!

Please check the detailed how to play in the official How to Play video below!



The technology of the AI art generation has been drastically and rapidly evolving, and the articles written on this subject can be seen every day.

But the first thing we felt right after we tried the AI art generation was that "it is so much fun to have AI to generate art."

We understand that AI art generation is still controversial; however, there are so many possibilities of collaboration between AI and human beings, which come from the excitement of prediction and the astonishment of results.

We developed this AI drawing party game, "AI: Art Impostor", in the hope of introducing the fun and the experiences of the AI art generation to many players.

Please enjoy the fantastic creativity of the collaboration between AI and human beings via this game!

If you come across with some bugs and issues while playing game, or if you have any idea or feedback to make the game better,

please let us know in our Discord or post them in the Steam Discussions!

We will keep you updated by posting announcements on Discord and the Steam news.

Thank you for your supports for our new game AI: Art Impostor!

AI: Art Impostor Development Team