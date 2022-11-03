The Adventue + Update is OUT NOW!

Surprise, we’re doing it now! As it turns out, everything we talked about in yesterday’s newsletter is good to go, so here it is! The Adventure + update is available now.

This is a ‘regular’ update, but quite significantly larger than most of our regular updates. As well as the long-awaited extra level Adventure, we’ve also put the even longer-awaited velvet worm into its rightful place in the 3.x levels - including previously unheard narrator lines!

This update also includes a feature that has been overdue for a long time - tutorial mode. New players will be encouraged to first play through the tutorial before diving into the campaign, and even more experienced players may benefit from the refresher course it provides. A redesigned menu integrates this addition into the game, with a new section called the ‘arcade’ for extra levels, battle arena, and demo levels

Finally, the 1.x levels now have their own tile set - the rotting log will no longer look like sand! A new texturing of decomposing birch wood and crumbly soil will set it apart from the beach. Full patch notes below.

Headline Features

Velvet Worm

Added to 3.x levels, freeplay, battle arena & new extra level Adventure

Long creature with the ability to spray slimy glue at its enemies that slows them

Comes in 3 sizes of varying strength

Adventure

A long-form leafcutter extra level with unique mechanics

Build up XP to upgrade your colony & unlock new units

Unlock the uber velvet worm for use in freeplay as a reward

Tutorial mode

A new 10-15 minute tutorial to explain the basics in a practical way

Goes over digging, hatching, pheromones, combat & more

Both new & experienced players should benefit from this thorough tutorial

Main menu rework

More descriptive buttons to guide players to the right place

Will highlight tutorial mode for new players

Added an arcade section for battle arena, extra levels & demo levels

Rotting log tile set

Woody, crumbly textures added for the rotting log environment

1.x levels no longer use the beach underground tile set

Other Changes & Additions

Big-headed ant workers are no longer encumbered when carrying

Camera rotation buttons are now rebindable

Resource, tile & creature info toggles moved to side of pheromone panel

Reworked underground lamp distribution

Hold Out scoreboard changed to match that of Extremis

Added thumbnails for demo levels

Some rewording of objectives & descriptions

Numerous improvements & optimisations to many game processes

Updated localisations

Fixes