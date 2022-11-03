Community Content Exhibit Vol. 6

Attention Officers

Welcome to the 5th in our series of monthly newsletters dedicated entirely to community creations and contributions to Ready or Not, we’ll be focusing on popular, particularly well made, and unique mods to augment your gameplay!

Community Spotlight – Mods of the Month

1.) Into the Deep - By Flauschekissen

Into the Deep is a dark, claustrophobic trip into dangerous tunnels where danger hides around every corner. This map is one of those that almost perfectly scratch the horror movie vibe that only a few maps manage to reach, combining it with the paired ‘max suspects’ mod means the map constantly keeps Officers on their toes.

https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/into-the-deep

2.) Lustful Remorse - By Paperboathat

The first showing by Paperboathat/Xeph is certainly a powerful one, and while there is a lot I could say about the map the video briefing created to go with the map is a much better way to show it off:

https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/lustful-remorse

3.) Duplessis Wholesale Diamond Store - By Matthew9324

Yet another map featured by the prolific Matthew9324 in their continuing series of excellent translations of SWAT maps to the Ready or Not-verse. The well manicured halls of the high end store contrast quite the inevitable hail of violence that will splinter expensive wood and fancy carpet.

https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/duplessis-wholesale-diamond-store-remake

Editors Choice

4.) Rifle Dynamics RD-704 - By Ballistique

Not only is Ballitiques high quality on show once again, this mod brings one of my absolute favorite North American boutique arms manufacturers. Insofar as mods for the SLR are concerned, I find myself often swapping between MarkHoods AK-15 and Ballistiques RD-704 because they’re both so good.

https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/rifle-dynamics-rd-704

Closing

Going forward we can’t wait to see what else the community brings to the table as we update the game and give modders more functionality to play with and improve their own works.

