Version 0.12.4 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a bunch of small features and changes for you this week!

Added a little mouseover tool to help people click on the units easier. It glows when you mouseover a unit. If you dislike this feature or simply want to turn it off you can in the options screen under "Disable Mouseover FX":

Another visual change - I noticed people were having problems finding the police station so now that is a lot more noticeable in the overlays:

Other patch notes:

It is now written in the log for units when they starve to death as a zombie.

Car smoke is no longer visible over the nuke visual effect

Fixed a bug where the zombie settings were displaying the incorrect starve settings.

Another side note: DeadOS has reached 1000 sales while in Early Access!

Thank you all so much for taking this journey with me so far, and I hope you will be pleased with all the things to come from here forward.