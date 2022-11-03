Deer Species Animation Rework Update

Greetings Hunters!
Ready your gear since it’s time for another update! This time we have a complete rework for our deer species with new animations, new behaviors and much more! This rework focused on bringing more life to the deer species and to give players more cues how aware they are of their surroundings. You can spot them stomping the ground if they know something is wrong, sniff the air when you are badly positioned and a wounded deer slowly walks with its head down, making it easier to spot from the group. They also have a chance to quickly drop down when shot at with a bow, so take this into account in your shot placement and aim lower, so you won’t shoot over the deer!
The update also includes several improvements, especially to animal footsteps and call spatialization. This makes locating animal sounds a lot easier and accurate in game.
Deer Species Animation Rework
- Reworked all deer species animations to be more realistic
- Added new animations for animal feeding, resting and idling to give them more variety
- Added hurt behavior and hurt walk animation when a deer is lethally wounded
- Added a dodge behavior when shooting a deer within bow’s spook distance. This is random but the chance is higher the more aware of the player the animal is.
- Added ground stomp animation when deer is aware of the player
- Added random ear twitching to deer species and european hare
Animal Changes
- Increased deer species running speed to match new animations
- Added audio cues when animals spook in the forest
- Added variation for spook time for all animals
- Added smoother animation transitions for all animals
- Lowered footstep sound distance to improve performance
- Changed pheasants integrity check to pass if animal was shot 2.5m (2.73yd) or higher above the ground with the correct ammo
- Added a minimum run distance to animals before they start trotting when spooked
Improvements
- Improved 3D audio spatialization for animal calls and footsteps
- Improved animal performance when out of view
- RAM optimization
Changes
- Increased weapons spook radius from 300m (328yd) to 400m (437yd)
- Increased bows spook radius from 20m (14,4yd) to 35m (38,2yd)
- Adjusted small rocks, objects and vegetation in several biomes
- Added more big rocks to several biomes
Fixes
- Fixed several issues with sliding animals
- Fixed an issue where trophy images weren’t displayed in the harvest screen
- Fixed an issue where mobile tracker could pick up an animal call that you couldn’t hear
- Fixed an issue where clouds were moving too fast in tutorial and lodge
- Fixed an issue where small trees were missing in leaf tree forests
- Fixed an issue where volumetric lights were on even if they were turned off
- Fixed an issue where volumetric clouds were on even if they were turned off
- Fixed an issue where falling leaves would render behind the clouds
- Fixed an issue where trees were missing colliders
- Fixed an issue where vegetation didn’t react to player
- Fixed an issue where several objects and vegetation rotation didn’t follow the terrain
- Fixed an issue where hunting stands roof would disappear from view in the distance
Thank you all for playing and the support, we read and appreciate every comment and feedback we receive. If you run into any issues, please let us know in the Steam forums or join our discord where we can help you out!
Happy hunting!
Found an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd
Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com
Changed files in this update