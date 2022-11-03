Deer Species Animation Rework Update

Greetings Hunters!

Ready your gear since it’s time for another update! This time we have a complete rework for our deer species with new animations, new behaviors and much more! This rework focused on bringing more life to the deer species and to give players more cues how aware they are of their surroundings. You can spot them stomping the ground if they know something is wrong, sniff the air when you are badly positioned and a wounded deer slowly walks with its head down, making it easier to spot from the group. They also have a chance to quickly drop down when shot at with a bow, so take this into account in your shot placement and aim lower, so you won’t shoot over the deer!

The update also includes several improvements, especially to animal footsteps and call spatialization. This makes locating animal sounds a lot easier and accurate in game.

Deer Species Animation Rework

Reworked all deer species animations to be more realistic

Added new animations for animal feeding, resting and idling to give them more variety

Added hurt behavior and hurt walk animation when a deer is lethally wounded

Added a dodge behavior when shooting a deer within bow’s spook distance. This is random but the chance is higher the more aware of the player the animal is.

Added ground stomp animation when deer is aware of the player

Added random ear twitching to deer species and european hare

Animal Changes

Increased deer species running speed to match new animations

Added audio cues when animals spook in the forest

Added variation for spook time for all animals

Added smoother animation transitions for all animals

Lowered footstep sound distance to improve performance

Changed pheasants integrity check to pass if animal was shot 2.5m (2.73yd) or higher above the ground with the correct ammo

Added a minimum run distance to animals before they start trotting when spooked

Improvements

Improved 3D audio spatialization for animal calls and footsteps

Improved animal performance when out of view

RAM optimization

Changes

Increased weapons spook radius from 300m (328yd) to 400m (437yd)

Increased bows spook radius from 20m (14,4yd) to 35m (38,2yd)

Adjusted small rocks, objects and vegetation in several biomes

Added more big rocks to several biomes

Fixes

Fixed several issues with sliding animals

Fixed an issue where trophy images weren’t displayed in the harvest screen

Fixed an issue where mobile tracker could pick up an animal call that you couldn’t hear

Fixed an issue where clouds were moving too fast in tutorial and lodge

Fixed an issue where small trees were missing in leaf tree forests

Fixed an issue where volumetric lights were on even if they were turned off

Fixed an issue where volumetric clouds were on even if they were turned off

Fixed an issue where falling leaves would render behind the clouds

Fixed an issue where trees were missing colliders

Fixed an issue where vegetation didn’t react to player

Fixed an issue where several objects and vegetation rotation didn’t follow the terrain

Fixed an issue where hunting stands roof would disappear from view in the distance

Thank you all for playing and the support, we read and appreciate every comment and feedback we receive. If you run into any issues, please let us know in the Steam forums or join our discord where we can help you out!

Happy hunting!

