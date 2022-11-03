 Skip to content

Interrogation Simulator update for 3 November 2022

Hotfix 1.04

Hotfix 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with resolutions. Unsupported resolutions can now no longer be selected.

If you have changed the resolution and can no longer find the Options button, it should be accessible from the Interrogation Panel.

