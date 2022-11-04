Patch Notes 1.1.8

Greetings Century City Citizens,

We thank you for all the feedback given to us over the past few weeks, it allows us to further optimize the features of the game and enhance your experience during your stay.

Please find below some of the changes that will be coming during this update.

SUMMARY

Improving the New Player Experience.

We heard a lot of players are struggling against more experienced Others. We decided to reserve a queue for beginners to reduce the steepness of the learning curve for new players.

We heard a lot of players are struggling against more experienced Others. We decided to reserve a queue for beginners to reduce the steepness of the learning curve for new players. Improved matchmaking

New apartment interactions!

Quality of Life Fixes! (Find the full list of fixes below)

CHANGES

Implemented separated queues for beginners.

Added small details to the game map.

Now when an NPC is locked, also the relative items are shut down as well. For instance, Conroy's TV or Lizzie's jukebox are shut down if they are not unlocked yet.

Improved tutorial hints.

Now lamps and neons in the hub can be switched on/off.

Prevented spawning Floaters and Hiders after the start of the match.

Added independent Music and Sound Effects volume settings.

Added a new shooting animation for the Lady Marshall.

FIXES

Fixed glitch happening in certain conditions when coming back to the penthouse after obtaining the quest "Pay Up".

Fixed left stick not working correctly when moving between doors in hub and when switching from inventory to other in-game panels.

Fixed player getting stuck in elevator after completing extraction if opening the bug report panel before match recap opens up.

Fixed cancelling a melee attack by dodging still rendering the melee animation.

Fixed bug allowing to trigger the weapon switch while performing a melee attack, reducing the required time for equipping the new weapon.

Fixed bug causing a wrong behavior when switching between a fire weapon and melee weapon while aiming.

Fixed sorting basement items by storage date not working.

Fixed bug allowing to place a piece of furniture not yet arrived if already having an identical one in the basement.

Fixed bug allowing to duplicate quest rewards when getting hit in a specific time frame while picking them up.

Fixed bug allowing players to harvest infinite bullets from a plant by leaving at least one bullet in the vase and reloading the hub.

Fixed some trading dialogues being shown under the wrong conditions.

Fixed Twitch drop items not having Imagos.

Fixed twitch drops being delivered during the tutorial.

Removed misleading "completed tasks" credit entry from the end of match panel.

Fixed Twitch drops not being correctly preserved between runs.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

We have received reports from players about alleged cheaters. We are analyzing these reports on a case-by-case basis and banning players who are cheating. Thank you for all the reports!

Alongside our system, we are working on implementing Easy Anticheat, which caused connections problem on the first days.

COMING SOON

Reconnection Feature

We’re testing the implementation of a reconnection feature, and will make it live once ready. This should prevent players from instantly dying in the event of a disconnection!

More details coming soon!

Twitch drops feature

We are fixing the bugs that make you lose or not get the Twitch drops.

You will get the Twitch drops items back as soon as we fix it!

That's all for this update.

More fixes and improvements are coming next week.

See you on the streets of Century City!