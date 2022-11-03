"Way of The Hunter" DLC Has Been Released!

Dear Ghoul Hunters,

Thank you all for patiently waiting for me to complete the Way of The Hunter DLC! This DLC allows you to customize your character and build skills with a perk-based skill system! It's good for replaying the game with a new perspective, but if you enjoy RPG style game, you'll also have a good time with the first playthrough with this DLC!

Please note that the core experience is unaffected by the DLC. There's no need to buy it unless you are looking to convert a Survival Shooter experience into a Survival RPG.

As usual, I'm always open to suggestions for the game, so if you have any cool ideas about the skill system let me know :)

Also, following issues are fixed in the 1.56-2 patch: