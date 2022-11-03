 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 3 November 2022

Halloween Event Extension + Hotfix (v.41.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes
• Extended the in-game Seasonal Halloween Event until Sunday, 11/6/22 11:59PM (local time) to allow players additional time to unlock the seasonal cosmetic
• When a microphone device becomes unplugged, the available input device options will now update when seeking for a new device instead of retaining the unplugged device as an option

Fixes
• Fixed an issue in which AI could become stuck at the top of stairs/ramps
• Fixed an issue that prevented players from changing their microphone device after starting a game
• Fixed a case in which players could get stuck in a reconnect loop when leaving a game
• Fixed a case that could result in a race condition when the round ends while in the death room after being burned as a mummy

