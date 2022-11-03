Patch Notes 1.1.0.3

Hey everyone!

We've fixed some of the issues that you all have been running into since the major patch. We hope you all enjoy the patch! Also, worry not, we are working as hard as we can on figuring out the Steam Deck issues. We are hoping to have that fixed for you all soon. Thank you for being patient with us as we work on it.

Switch patch will be out at noon ET today (11/3), so there will be a small gap where you may not be able to do pvp.

Shine Bright!

Major fixes

Fixed an issue which prevented savedata being loaded

Fixed an issue which would freeze the system when importing savedata

Fixed a crash when scrolling through a leaderboard and switching season at the same time

Fixed a softlock caused by the Insane Spinner, which allowed the “Replace Squad member” option

Minor fixes