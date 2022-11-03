Patch Notes 1.1.0.3

Hey everyone!
We've fixed some of the issues that you all have been running into since the major patch. We hope you all enjoy the patch! Also, worry not, we are working as hard as we can on figuring out the Steam Deck issues. We are hoping to have that fixed for you all soon. Thank you for being patient with us as we work on it.
Switch patch will be out at noon ET today (11/3), so there will be a small gap where you may not be able to do pvp.
Shine Bright!
Major fixes
- Fixed an issue which prevented savedata being loaded
- Fixed an issue which would freeze the system when importing savedata
- Fixed a crash when scrolling through a leaderboard and switching season at the same time
- Fixed a softlock caused by the Insane Spinner, which allowed the “Replace Squad member” option
Minor fixes
- Bright Light now correctly mentions that it lowers Special Defense
- Fixed Fearless Trait displaying incorrect text
- Fixed an issue where players would end up in the pond in Trainer Hubs after the update
- Fixed sound issues with rain and evolutions
- Resistant Trait and Shock Absorber Trait now reduce damage on themselves instead of on the opponent
- Scrapper Trait now checks for physical damage instead of critical hits
- Spark Wall now depletes 6 SP instead of 3, as intended
Changed depots in steamdecktestbranch branch