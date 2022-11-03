Version 1.1.0: Lots of balance changes + new upgrades!

I have updated and tweaked a ton of upgrades and ships, my goal has mostly been to make some of the weaker builds stronger and to make some things more sensible!
- Player projectiles now pass through fortifications! Making them a bit more useful, now you can actually hide behind them while shooting.
- Buffed the following ships: Big F Fighter, Hearty Duran, Invader D F, Lightning Bolt and Twin Shooter, mostly minor tweaks to make them feel a bit better (fewer drawbacks and some better stats).
- Drones buff: they now deal 75% of player damage by default AND I merged the two upgrades: Razor Bots and Hard Cookies into a new spliced upgrade: Razor Cookies!!! Which gives them 100% damage and indestructible. It felt a bit harsh to force the player to make two draft picks to empower the drones. Progress!
- Singularity upgrades have gotten slightly stronger.
- Chunky slightly better.
- Heal upgrades family change + new upgrade disk: Added a new upgrade disk which also simply gives +2 Max Health, as a second upgrade between Durability and Rezzer, giving players more cards to heal with. And I moved the Bioroid as a third upgrade option after selecting Ballerina, as it feels more sensible to have it there.
- New upgrade: Transplant, to mirror the updated heal family of disks, damage disks have also gotten a synergy upgrade after Surgeon, which heals you relatively to your total damage.
- New upgrade: Codecracker, also to mirror heal and damage families, fire rate disks have gotten a synergy upgrade after Hackware, which gives you damage relatively to your fire rate (this together with Bioroid is hot!).
PS: look forward to the end of November update, it's going to be huge, with a new game mode and other goodies!
Changed files in this update