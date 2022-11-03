Version 1.1.0: Lots of balance changes + new upgrades!

I have updated and tweaked a ton of upgrades and ships, my goal has mostly been to make some of the weaker builds stronger and to make some things more sensible!

Player projectiles now pass through fortifications! Making them a bit more useful, now you can actually hide behind them while shooting.

Buffed the following ships: Big F Fighter, Hearty Duran, Invader D F, Lightning Bolt and Twin Shooter, mostly minor tweaks to make them feel a bit better (fewer drawbacks and some better stats).

Drones buff: they now deal 75% of player damage by default AND I merged the two upgrades: Razor Bots and Hard Cookies into a new spliced upgrade: Razor Cookies!!! Which gives them 100% damage and indestructible. It felt a bit harsh to force the player to make two draft picks to empower the drones. Progress!

Singularity upgrades have gotten slightly stronger.

Chunky slightly better.

Heal upgrades family change + new upgrade disk: Added a new upgrade disk which also simply gives +2 Max Health, as a second upgrade between Durability and Rezzer, giving players more cards to heal with. And I moved the Bioroid as a third upgrade option after selecting Ballerina, as it feels more sensible to have it there.

New upgrade: Transplant, to mirror the updated heal family of disks, damage disks have also gotten a synergy upgrade after Surgeon, which heals you relatively to your total damage.

New upgrade: Codecracker, also to mirror heal and damage families, fire rate disks have gotten a synergy upgrade after Hackware, which gives you damage relatively to your fire rate (this together with Bioroid is hot!).

PS: look forward to the end of November update, it's going to be huge, with a new game mode and other goodies!