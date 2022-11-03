Version 0.90J is now available!

Our development journey is more exciting than ever, as our roadmap to complete the game is clear. We are working hard on new enemies, reworking the level design, new animation, and much more.

New Enhancements

Introduce the new "drainer worker". Stay away from their mechanical arms :) We suggest you try the secondary psionic orb weapon on them! They are responsible for deploying military infrastructure and have a weak defense mechanism.

Whenever you find an energy rune, you accumulate a 5% speed boost of energy recovery. They are 20 runes hides across 5 of 6 worlds for up to 100% faster speed boost regeneration.

Whenever you find a shield rune, you accumulate a 5% speed boost of shield regeneration. They are 20 runes hides across 5 of 6 worlds for up to 100% faster speed boost regeneration.

Energy regeneration is not affected anymore when the player walks for a better gameplay experience.

Any weapons can now destroy poison drops.

Pikoon can now be destroyed by any weapon for better gameplay and let the player focus on switching weapons only for enemies.

Reduce and rebalance the required resources to perform the various inventory upgrades.

Known Issues

Some enemies may disappear randomly.

Drainer commanders will sometime be stuck somewhere. FIX: Save/load to correct the situation

English voice-over plays even if French is selected.

Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.

The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.

Materials on the TRX IV are to be redone.

The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.

Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.