Update #041 - EA 0.07.010

Hey survivors!

in today's update brings safe sectors.

As you probably all know the whole world is made up of smaller sectors that are gradually revealed on the map.

As of today, it is possible to secure certain sectors.

Security is done via "MCPO Point" claim sites and "Outposts".

Both of them require a daily supply of resources, if this is the case the surrounding sectors will be secured.

The MCPO Point secures its sector plus adjacent sectors to the north, south, east and west.

The Outpost secures only its sector.

A liberated and secured MCPO Point also activates the local militia.

But keep in mind that secured sectors are not 100% safe.

Zombies and aggressive animals may still appear, but they are completely free of raiders (both on foot and in cars).

In secured sectors there are no attacks on your claimed and securedl ocations.

There are still a few locations in the world that are outside of the possible safe sectors at this time - these locations can be attacked.

As time goes on, more MCPO Points will be added to make everything secure.

There are two new "Transport Depot" locations in the world that will supply newly needed material.

Both are within safe range of the current MCPO Point locations.







Here is the full list of changes and new features:

World Map now shows secure and non-secure sectors.

World Map unsecured sectors have a red tint.

A secured and functional Outposts now generates a secure sector.

A secured and functional MCPO Point now generates a secure sector for itself and surrounding sectors.

A secured and functional MCPO Point now activates the local militia.

MCPO Point now requires a daily supply of Outpost Resource: "material" to function fully.

Two new Claim Sites "Transport Depot", which add 2 materials per day.

The secure sector is now free of:

Raiders around roads.

Raiders in cars.

Zombie Bosses.

Attacks on locations.



I want to thank you for your support and patience - thank you very much!

Enjoy the game!

Warning - possible spoiler - showing some claimed pois location...