VariDungeon: Ice and Mages



This update adds new ice floors in the dungeon featuring new elements such as :

7 new enemies

3 new bosses

new traps and power-ups

There is also a new playable character : the Mage ! Throw fire balls and use your shield wisely to defeat all the dangers in the dungeon...

This update also adds special floors in which you have to find a key to enter in the boss room, and a hard mode ! In this extreme mode, you have to reach the end of the dungeon starting with only two hearts !