VariDungeon update for 3 November 2022

VariDungeon: Ice and Mages

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This update adds new ice floors in the dungeon featuring new elements such as :

  • 7 new enemies
  • 3 new bosses
  • new traps and power-ups

There is also a new playable character : the Mage ! Throw fire balls and use your shield wisely to defeat all the dangers in the dungeon...

This update also adds special floors in which you have to find a key to enter in the boss room, and a hard mode ! In this extreme mode, you have to reach the end of the dungeon starting with only two hearts !

