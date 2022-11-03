・You can now use items during possession skills.
・Changed the default button mapping for "Cancel" command.
・Modified the speed increase effect of Piece gems.
・Sumo Attack can now push enemies away.
・Modified the item shortcut and description of the Book of Karon.
・Fixed a bug where Wrestler cannot be correctly triggered.
・Fixed a bug where World tree blossom does not work when the character passed the last door.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 3 November 2022
V1.1.1
