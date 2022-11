This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing the latest track addition to rFactor 2 - Croft!

A mighty circuit, and one full of technical challenges for drivers, Croft is a fan and driver favourite, and for very good reason too.

Check out everything you need to know about this latest track announcement, over on the Studio 397 website, link here: https://www.studio-397.com/2022/11/announcing-croft-circuit/