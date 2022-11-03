Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.30 WIN_EARLY

Sorry, quick patch on top of today's 0.8.29.
This fixes something pretty serious I didn't notice before that makes it impossible to click the TAKE or PASS button on a passenger pickup when you're using the large (18pt) text size option.
