Paranormal Observation update for 3 November 2022

Evidence Update #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters,

Today I will introduce you to the new Evidence Menu

As you can see in the picture, each ghost now has an information text.
Also, as usual, some bugs have been fixed, such as "finding evidence of a murderer".

Enjoy!
@Platuro

