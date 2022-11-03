Oathbreakers V18.4 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for V18.4.

Fixed Bugs:

Earthen Battle Tower music playing even though music toggled off

The Waterfall funny looking ground

Rangers Guild donation box text showing inaccurate exp value

Real World position interfering with character teleport position

Fishing rod sometimes breaks after fish catch sfx

Some spelling mistakes

Lifesteal mechanics

Discolouring on some inanimate objects

Changes:

PlayerUI prompt added when hitting yourself

Combat music will not play when dealing 0 damage to yourself

As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!

Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!