Kingdoms and Castles update for 3 November 2022

VR Support - Now Available

Build 9862422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR Support is now available!

If you want to play in VR mode, just plug in your headset and start up SteamVR and the game will automatically launch into VR mode. SteamVR must be running first for the game to detect you want to start in VR. You can start a new game or play an existing one. Note that performance in VR can be an issue depending on the city size and your computer's specs.

It's a pretty neat feeling to watch dragons fly by or stand in your city in VR. You can zoom out and build your city from above, or shrink down and view things from the perspective of a villager.






Thanks to everyone who tested VR support!

If you don't have a VR headset or you don't want to play in VR, don't worry! This is a completely optional way to play.

Why VR?

VR Support was promised as a stretch goal during our original crowd-funding campaign for the game. It is important to us to follow through and this marks the fulfillment of all our crowd-funding stretch goals. Thank you so much for coming with us on this journey!

What's next?

We've got another gameplay related update in the works. More news on that soon!

Until next time,
-Pete, Michael, and Sam

Changed files in this update

Kingdoms and Castles Content (Windows x32) Depot 569481
  • Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Mac) Depot 569482
  • Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Linux) Depot 569483
  • Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles Content (Windows x64) Depot 569484
  • Loading history…
Kingdoms and Castles - Decorations Pack (1764300) Depot Depot 1764300
  • Loading history…
