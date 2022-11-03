 Skip to content

Cat Saves Halloween update for 3 November 2022

Improvements to Jump Animations and Mob Respawning

Cat Saves Halloween update for 3 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whew, now that Halloween is over we are working on improving some of the animations and gameplay features so the game is overall smoother and even more entertaining. We'll be releasing some more updates to the cat animations and gameplay in the near future. Just 362 more days till Halloween!

