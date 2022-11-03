Whew, now that Halloween is over we are working on improving some of the animations and gameplay features so the game is overall smoother and even more entertaining. We'll be releasing some more updates to the cat animations and gameplay in the near future. Just 362 more days till Halloween!
Cat Saves Halloween update for 3 November 2022
Improvements to Jump Animations and Mob Respawning
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cat Saves Halloween Content Depot 1444321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update