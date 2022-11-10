NeoPiano - Update 1.5 is out !

Hi ! This update mainly add a new feature that allows you to detect the current chords you're playing. I've also added a new General Setting menu where you can customize every input of the piano keys and change the graphics settings. A pitch offset feature has also be added : you can use the arrows on your keyboard to offset the keys you're playing by one or an octave.

There is a non exhaustive list of changes :

Main Menu -> Fullscreen / Windowed toggle button on bottom right.

Main Menu -> Key Tab -> Added Chord Detection feature activation checkbox.

General Settings access button on bottom right of the main menu.

General Settings menu with two tabs, Input and Graphics.

General Settings -> Input Settings : Customization of inputs and shortcuts (Pitch, Sustain, Keys)

General Settings -> Input Settings : New pitch offset feature.

General Settings -> Graphic Settings : Modify the FPS limit, Windowed mode and graphics quality.







