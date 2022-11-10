 Skip to content

NeoPiano update for 10 November 2022

NeoPiano - Update 1.5 is out !

Share · View all patches · Build 9862371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.5 is out !

Hi ! This update mainly add a new feature that allows you to detect the current chords you're playing. I've also added a new General Setting menu where you can customize every input of the piano keys and change the graphics settings. A pitch offset feature has also be added : you can use the arrows on your keyboard to offset the keys you're playing by one or an octave.

There is a non exhaustive list of changes :

  • Main Menu -> Fullscreen / Windowed toggle button on bottom right.
  • Main Menu -> Key Tab -> Added Chord Detection feature activation checkbox.
  • General Settings access button on bottom right of the main menu.
  • General Settings menu with two tabs, Input and Graphics.
  • General Settings -> Input Settings : Customization of inputs and shortcuts (Pitch, Sustain, Keys)
  • General Settings -> Input Settings : New pitch offset feature.
  • General Settings -> Graphic Settings : Modify the FPS limit, Windowed mode and graphics quality.




