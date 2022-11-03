English
##########Content############
[Faith]A character whose faith has Buddhism Center-of-Belief can now gain devotion by making donations to the monks in Liu.
[Faith]Unified the way to display the text when a character gains devotion.
[Faith]Added a function that shall display text when a character gains devotion because of having a certain tenet.
[Faith]Added a function that shall display text when a character gains devotion because of having a certain CoB.
[Faith]Added functions to unlock tenets and faith cores.
[Monk]The monks will no longer thank you for donating $0 money.
##########System#############
Removed a legacy code from SAPC++ that triggers when loading a save file every day. (In TtE, we now have the daily supply box that basically does the same thing.)
[Detail Window]Made it smarter to handle English text. It's much more unlikely to break a word when moving to the next line.
[Detail Window]Made it remove the whitespace if it exists at the very beginning of a new line. Another improvement to the English localization.
[Detail Window]The description text of items and equipment is now drawn by a unified function.
简体中文
##########Content############
【信仰】有佛教信仰核心的角色，现在可以通过对疁城的那些和尚布施来获得虔诚值。
【信仰】统一了角色获得虔诚值时的文本显示方式。
【信仰】加入了一个函数，用于在角色因为拥有特定信条而获得虔诚值时显示对应的文本。
【信仰】加入了一个函数，用于在角色因为拥有特定信仰核心而获得虔诚值时显示对应的文本。
【信仰】加入了可以解锁信条和信仰核心的函数。
【和尚】那些和尚不会在你捐款0元的时候对你感谢了。
##########System#############
去除了一段来自SAPC++的史前代码。（在TtE中，我们现在有每日补给箱基本干同样的事情了。）
【细节窗口】优化了对英语的处理，换行的时候造成把单词切断的情况更为稀有。
【细节窗口】如果新的一行的出现空格，则会跳过这个空格。主要是对英语的优化。
【细节窗口】物品和武器的描述文字现在使用统一的函数描绘。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 November 2022
Update, Version 20221103
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update