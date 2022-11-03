Update, Version 20221103

English

[Faith]A character whose faith has Buddhism Center-of-Belief can now gain devotion by making donations to the monks in Liu.

[Faith]Unified the way to display the text when a character gains devotion.

[Faith]Added a function that shall display text when a character gains devotion because of having a certain tenet.

[Faith]Added a function that shall display text when a character gains devotion because of having a certain CoB.

[Faith]Added functions to unlock tenets and faith cores.

[Monk]The monks will no longer thank you for donating $0 money.

Removed a legacy code from SAPC++ that triggers when loading a save file every day. (In TtE, we now have the daily supply box that basically does the same thing.)

[Detail Window]Made it smarter to handle English text. It's much more unlikely to break a word when moving to the next line.

[Detail Window]Made it remove the whitespace if it exists at the very beginning of a new line. Another improvement to the English localization.

[Detail Window]The description text of items and equipment is now drawn by a unified function.

简体中文

【信仰】有佛教信仰核心的角色，现在可以通过对疁城的那些和尚布施来获得虔诚值。

【信仰】统一了角色获得虔诚值时的文本显示方式。

【信仰】加入了一个函数，用于在角色因为拥有特定信条而获得虔诚值时显示对应的文本。

【信仰】加入了一个函数，用于在角色因为拥有特定信仰核心而获得虔诚值时显示对应的文本。

【信仰】加入了可以解锁信条和信仰核心的函数。

【和尚】那些和尚不会在你捐款0元的时候对你感谢了。

去除了一段来自SAPC++的史前代码。（在TtE中，我们现在有每日补给箱基本干同样的事情了。）

【细节窗口】优化了对英语的处理，换行的时候造成把单词切断的情况更为稀有。

【细节窗口】如果新的一行的出现空格，则会跳过这个空格。主要是对英语的优化。

【细节窗口】物品和武器的描述文字现在使用统一的函数描绘。