Greetings, Ascended. Bug squashing patch 1.1.6.7 is now live, you can find the details below.

This patch will appear in-game as 1.1.6.15 due to a backend adjustment.

A big thank you to everyone who has submitted bug reports to us! If you don't see a fix here for a bug that you have previously reported be assured we will tackle it when and where possible in future patches.



Fixed an issue that would cause some online players to receive a "Disconnected from server" error when loading into an online game. This particular cause was related to pending city rewards that had failed to deliver correctly from the old back-end.

Resolved an online issue where, if the player cancelled their action when consuming an enneract, that enneract would still be deleted on the back end. This, in turn, would cause further issues when the player tried to re-use the 'ghost' enneract. Enneracts will now properly stay in your inventory until consumed!

Extra checks have been put in place around enneracts and dyes.