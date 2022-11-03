 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CESSPOOL update for 3 November 2022

1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9862157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The barrier requiring a ticket from the second dungeon is well functional
ARTHUR and SEPT no longer swap positions at the beginning of the toxic run, after the first dungeon.
and various minor corrections

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1394031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link