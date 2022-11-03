The barrier requiring a ticket from the second dungeon is well functional
ARTHUR and SEPT no longer swap positions at the beginning of the toxic run, after the first dungeon.
and various minor corrections
Thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The barrier requiring a ticket from the second dungeon is well functional
ARTHUR and SEPT no longer swap positions at the beginning of the toxic run, after the first dungeon.
and various minor corrections
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update