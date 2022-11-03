Hey Adventurers!
New Patch: v1.2.0 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
See the full list of changes below:
NEW STUFF
New building: Permanent crafting table.
Spend resources to build a crafting table that behaves like any other construction.
New mechanic: Regrowing fauna.
Trees now regrow unless the trunk is destroyed.
New mechanic: Item destruction.
Items can be destroyed by aiming at them and holding the trigger.
New visuals: Rain rework.
Better rain visuals and the terrain under roofs is dry.
FIXED
- Items becoming static instead of being destroyed due to low hp
- Being able to teleport inside the WHA tent while teleporting out of it
- Game assets not refreshing correctly after changing quality options
- Water particle position on the water surface
- False detecting player being under water
- Mud shower couldn't be filled with water by pouring water from a bowl
- Duplicating bananas in acre when reloading save
- Duplicating fish when stabbed
- Tied items falling to the ground instead end up in your hand
- Movie after tutorial flash white screen before playing
- Undefined game state after skipping the tutorial
- Some challenges required keeping specific items in the backpack to be completed
- Construction of campfire from fire challenge could be blocked
- Placeholder text appearing in radio challenge
- Campfire dealing damage to player after completing the fire challenge
- Cenote line behaving like ordinary rope
- Swimming tutorial being too obtrusive
- Item outline visible while loading or in menu
- Items falling out of storage box after reloading
- Wrong item count in a storage box
- Fire damage applying to wrong leg
- Fire damage not applying to hands
- Weapon stuck in tree floating in air after cutting down said tree
- Climbing rope visible when in pause
- Readable notes being covered by hand
- Some achievements being earned only after reloading the game
- Manual swimming still enabled when "teleport only" movement is chosen
- UI for progress (fire burning/food processing/etc) being not very readable
- Items put in the backpack by dropping over the shoulder are sorted differently from those put in the backpack directly
- Notepad text bad formatting in different languages
- Missing text prompt when HMD not discovered when starting the game
- Items jitter when grabbed from the hip slot
- Mud and water can't be grabbed by both hands independently
- Bandage tutorial could be blocked
- Wrong water color in mud water filter
Step into a harsh survival world, and see how long you can last. Don’t forget that Green Hell VR is on sale for 25% off and it will last until 7.11!
🌴 Buy it here 🐯:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782330/Green_Hell_VR/
Changed files in this update