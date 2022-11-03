Share · View all patches · Build 9862000 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hey Adventurers!

New Patch: v1.2.0 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

See the full list of changes below:

NEW STUFF

New building: Permanent crafting table.

Spend resources to build a crafting table that behaves like any other construction.

New mechanic: Regrowing fauna.

Trees now regrow unless the trunk is destroyed.

New mechanic: Item destruction.

Items can be destroyed by aiming at them and holding the trigger.

New visuals: Rain rework.

Better rain visuals and the terrain under roofs is dry.

FIXED

Items becoming static instead of being destroyed due to low hp

Being able to teleport inside the WHA tent while teleporting out of it

Game assets not refreshing correctly after changing quality options

Water particle position on the water surface

False detecting player being under water

Mud shower couldn't be filled with water by pouring water from a bowl

Duplicating bananas in acre when reloading save

Duplicating fish when stabbed

Tied items falling to the ground instead end up in your hand

Movie after tutorial flash white screen before playing

Undefined game state after skipping the tutorial

Some challenges required keeping specific items in the backpack to be completed

Construction of campfire from fire challenge could be blocked

Placeholder text appearing in radio challenge

Campfire dealing damage to player after completing the fire challenge

Cenote line behaving like ordinary rope

Swimming tutorial being too obtrusive

Item outline visible while loading or in menu

Items falling out of storage box after reloading

Wrong item count in a storage box

Fire damage applying to wrong leg

Fire damage not applying to hands

Weapon stuck in tree floating in air after cutting down said tree

Climbing rope visible when in pause

Readable notes being covered by hand

Some achievements being earned only after reloading the game

Manual swimming still enabled when "teleport only" movement is chosen

UI for progress (fire burning/food processing/etc) being not very readable

Items put in the backpack by dropping over the shoulder are sorted differently from those put in the backpack directly

Notepad text bad formatting in different languages

Missing text prompt when HMD not discovered when starting the game

Items jitter when grabbed from the hip slot

Mud and water can't be grabbed by both hands independently

Bandage tutorial could be blocked

Wrong water color in mud water filter

Step into a harsh survival world, and see how long you can last. Don’t forget that Green Hell VR is on sale for 25% off and it will last until 7.11!

🌴 Buy it here 🐯:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782330/Green_Hell_VR/