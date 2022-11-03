 Skip to content

Green Hell VR update for 3 November 2022

New Patch: v1.2.0 is live now!

Build 9862000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers!

New Patch: v1.2.0 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

See the full list of changes below:

NEW STUFF

New building: Permanent crafting table.
Spend resources to build a crafting table that behaves like any other construction.

New mechanic: Regrowing fauna.
Trees now regrow unless the trunk is destroyed.

New mechanic: Item destruction.
Items can be destroyed by aiming at them and holding the trigger.

New visuals: Rain rework.
Better rain visuals and the terrain under roofs is dry.

FIXED

  • Items becoming static instead of being destroyed due to low hp
  • Being able to teleport inside the WHA tent while teleporting out of it
  • Game assets not refreshing correctly after changing quality options
  • Water particle position on the water surface
  • False detecting player being under water
  • Mud shower couldn't be filled with water by pouring water from a bowl
  • Duplicating bananas in acre when reloading save
  • Duplicating fish when stabbed
  • Tied items falling to the ground instead end up in your hand
  • Movie after tutorial flash white screen before playing
  • Undefined game state after skipping the tutorial
  • Some challenges required keeping specific items in the backpack to be completed
  • Construction of campfire from fire challenge could be blocked
  • Placeholder text appearing in radio challenge
  • Campfire dealing damage to player after completing the fire challenge
  • Cenote line behaving like ordinary rope
  • Swimming tutorial being too obtrusive
  • Item outline visible while loading or in menu
  • Items falling out of storage box after reloading
  • Wrong item count in a storage box
  • Fire damage applying to wrong leg
  • Fire damage not applying to hands
  • Weapon stuck in tree floating in air after cutting down said tree
  • Climbing rope visible when in pause
  • Readable notes being covered by hand
  • Some achievements being earned only after reloading the game
  • Manual swimming still enabled when "teleport only" movement is chosen
  • UI for progress (fire burning/food processing/etc) being not very readable
  • Items put in the backpack by dropping over the shoulder are sorted differently from those put in the backpack directly
  • Notepad text bad formatting in different languages
  • Missing text prompt when HMD not discovered when starting the game
  • Items jitter when grabbed from the hip slot
  • Mud and water can't be grabbed by both hands independently
  • Bandage tutorial could be blocked
  • Wrong water color in mud water filter

Step into a harsh survival world, and see how long you can last. Don’t forget that Green Hell VR is on sale for 25% off and it will last until 7.11!

🌴 Buy it here 🐯:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782330/Green_Hell_VR/

