SALVATIONLAND update for 3 November 2022

Patch 0.7.6

Starting with this update, the levels of the Chapter 5 (work in progress) will be delivered as beta versions as they become ready to play. Thus, players now will be able to see a plot twists on this levels earlier than they can with old politics of updates delivery. At the same time, we guarantee the preservation of intrigue and leave the endings unrevealed until the release of the full version of the game. As the next updates are released, these levels will be improved with additional content.

Changelog:

  • New game level: "Shopping Center Surroundings" (WIP)
  • Improved detailing of the level "Gam-Palace"
  • Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
  • Replaced blood effect from hitting enemies with melee weapons
  • Optimized weight of some game sound assets
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

