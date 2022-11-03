 Skip to content

Dashpong update for 3 November 2022

Update 1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made some small modifications to the way music is played. It will now crossfade gently between songs. It's also handling better the transition to near timeout (less than 30 seconds of game).

I've a added a music player showing you what song is playing. It's visible for a few seconds in game and always visible in the pause menu.

Additions
  • Images in credits
  • Music player notification (in game and in pause menu)
  • Nice crossfade between in game musics
Modifications
  • Lower game music when near timeout
  • Timeout music starts earlier (30 seconds left)
Bug fixes
  • Fix music not cycling through after restart

Enjoy!

