Update 1.1.0

I made some small modifications to the way music is played. It will now crossfade gently between songs. It's also handling better the transition to near timeout (less than 30 seconds of game).

I've a added a music player showing you what song is playing. It's visible for a few seconds in game and always visible in the pause menu.



Additions

Images in credits

Music player notification (in game and in pause menu)

Nice crossfade between in game musics

Modifications

Lower game music when near timeout

Timeout music starts earlier (30 seconds left)

Bug fixes

Fix music not cycling through after restart

Enjoy!