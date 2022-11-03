RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221103

Hello everyone!
the new build 221103 in the beta branch has just been released!
Changelog:
- fixed bug where game would crash if client buys a tender locomotive
- fixed bug where game would crash randomly if client walks up to a loaded freight car
- fixed bug where locomotives would spam force updates
- fixed class48 inverted brake lever
- improved locomotive and locomotive components render performance
- improved spline track render performance
- improved spline track physics performance
- added steam community forum button in main menu
- added tooltips for host server settings
- added auto set correct rail alignment when starting from a rail link
- added more frame rate options in the graphics menu; for the smoothest first person experience we reccommend to set the frame rate limiter to a value closely below your average FPS
Thanks and see you soon!
Changed depots in test branch