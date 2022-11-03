RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221103

Share · View all patches · Build 9861762 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

the new build 221103 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

fixed bug where game would crash if client buys a tender locomotive

fixed bug where game would crash randomly if client walks up to a loaded freight car

fixed bug where locomotives would spam force updates

fixed class48 inverted brake lever

improved locomotive and locomotive components render performance

improved spline track render performance

improved spline track physics performance

added steam community forum button in main menu

added tooltips for host server settings

added auto set correct rail alignment when starting from a rail link

added more frame rate options in the graphics menu; for the smoothest first person experience we reccommend to set the frame rate limiter to a value closely below your average FPS

Thanks and see you soon!