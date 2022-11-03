 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 3 November 2022

RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221103

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

the new build 221103 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

  • fixed bug where game would crash if client buys a tender locomotive
  • fixed bug where game would crash randomly if client walks up to a loaded freight car
  • fixed bug where locomotives would spam force updates
  • fixed class48 inverted brake lever
  • improved locomotive and locomotive components render performance
  • improved spline track render performance
  • improved spline track physics performance
  • added steam community forum button in main menu
  • added tooltips for host server settings
  • added auto set correct rail alignment when starting from a rail link
  • added more frame rate options in the graphics menu; for the smoothest first person experience we reccommend to set the frame rate limiter to a value closely below your average FPS

Thanks and see you soon!

Changed depots in test branch

Railroads Online Content Depot 1696811
