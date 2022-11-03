Update: Patch Notes 0.21801

Hey everyone,

I usually post patches for the Steam playtest on Fridays, but 0.21801 is already done, so here it comes a day early!

As announced in the last devlog, you can now choose if you want to play the Bold, the Swift or the Sly Alchemist. They all come with their own unique way of handling flasks and their own perks.

The Sly Alchemist for example hurls flasks into the air and hits targets on the ground with a certain delay.

This patch also comes with a seemingly small, but in my eyes significant feature allowing players to choose the way they prefer to play: You are not forced into close combat anymore, but can opt out of it.

Last but not least, we have a little teaser for what is coming in the more distant future: A second game mode called Survivor Mode. I'll talk more about it in the future when it is closer to be done.

These are the big changes for this patch. As always, the full list can be found on our Discord. If any of this stuff sounds interesting to you and you decide to try it out, I'd love to get your feedback!

Cheers,

Alain