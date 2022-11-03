Version 0.6.11

New:

When editing a map, you can turn on the fog of war to show the current player's field of view

Improvement:

The editor's menu is consistent with the battle menu

Click the icon in the left rail of the editor to switch players

Fixed:

Fixed an issue with the display of tile rotation animations

Debug:

When you edit a map, you can set a temporary background image

Go to the game installation directory, open the folder "NumeralLord_Data", and place an image named "background.png" (in "png" format)

Press key "B" load or unload the background, "N" reduces the background, and "M" expands the background