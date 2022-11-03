Version 0.6.11

New:
When editing a map, you can turn on the fog of war to show the current player's field of view
Improvement:
The editor's menu is consistent with the battle menu
Click the icon in the left rail of the editor to switch players
Fixed:
Fixed an issue with the display of tile rotation animations
Debug:
When you edit a map, you can set a temporary background image
Go to the game installation directory, open the folder "NumeralLord_Data", and place an image named "background.png" (in "png" format)
Press key "B" load or unload the background, "N" reduces the background, and "M" expands the background
Changed files in this update