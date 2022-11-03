 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Numeral Lord update for 3 November 2022

Version 0.6.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9861655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:
When editing a map, you can turn on the fog of war to show the current player's field of view

Improvement:
The editor's menu is consistent with the battle menu
Click the icon in the left rail of the editor to switch players

Fixed:
Fixed an issue with the display of tile rotation animations

Debug:
When you edit a map, you can set a temporary background image
Go to the game installation directory, open the folder "NumeralLord_Data", and place an image named "background.png" (in "png" format)
Press key "B" load or unload the background, "N" reduces the background, and "M" expands the background

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link