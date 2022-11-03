Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9861557 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

New

Added two new quests.

Added a couple of new player gear.

Player Computer

Added a math calculator app to the computer. This app is not yet fully functional but works for basic calculations.

Added a Start Menu listing all apps.

User Interface

Updated the default inventory player icons.

Added new inventory slot for jackets.

Rendering

Optimized shadows slightly, should improve performance.

Environment

Added ambient environmental sounds to the tutorial and starting zone maps.