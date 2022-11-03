Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.4.0

New
Added two new quests.
Added a couple of new player gear.
Player Computer
Added a math calculator app to the computer. This app is not yet fully functional but works for basic calculations.
Added a Start Menu listing all apps.
User Interface
Updated the default inventory player icons.
Added new inventory slot for jackets.
Rendering
Optimized shadows slightly, should improve performance.
Environment
Added ambient environmental sounds to the tutorial and starting zone maps.
Changed files in this update