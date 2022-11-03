Patch 0.12 : Shake it up!

Hello Fellow Outlaws,

Like every two weeks, here is the new update.

You'll be happy to know that the administrative setbacks we had been experiencing lately are, mostly, over (Yeah!). However, those who follow our updates closely will know that Bumpty, our one and only dev, is going away for 3 weeks, a holliday period that he truly deserves for his hardwork the past few months (hats down to you my good sir!). Unfortunately, this means that there will be a break regarding updates within that time.

But we we're not about to leave you without something to work with during that time. Indeed, we conducted a poll on our Discord server and 5 new incredible, 3 legendaries and 2 epics, items were chosen to shake things up during this down time.

You might also have noticed that we are part of a bundle with Spellbook Demonslayer and Nomad Survivor! If you'd like to purchase those games as well as ours, this is the right time!



In addition, we worked on balancing our favourite ex-sheriff Nigel as we felt that, though strong in its own right, he was lacking a bit.

We also took the opportunity to add new languages, German and, as you may have seen last week, Arabic. Thanks to Oskar Kalkbrenner and Khaled Alfares (Falcon_F5) for their help in translating the game!

That's all for today, you will find the list of changes below.

Enjoy!

Content

New Items

Big Bertha:

[spoiler]Every 30 shots, your next shot is slow, huge, deals 3x damage and cannot be stopped[/spoiler]

Fanged Arrows:

[spoiler]Your shots poison enemies. Poison deals 10% of your damage for a 0.3 sec cooldown. If the poison kills, it spreads to enemies in an area.[/spoiler]

Guided Shot:

[spoiler]Your first pierced projectile now targets the closest enemy. Your projectiles pierce through 1 more enemy[/spoiler]

Seismic Dance:

[spoiler]Every 1 meter, deals 30% of your damage around you.[/spoiler]

Spreadshot:

[spoiler]The first time a projectile hits, it spreads into 3 projectiles that deal 35% of your damage.[/spoiler]

Gameplay and quality of life

Added German translation

Added Arabic translation

Decreased the occurrence at which enemies blink when taking damage

Balancing

Sherrifken: Attack speed reduction: -40% -> no reduction

Nigel: Base Attack Speed: 1.5 -> 1

Nigel: Base area of ​​effect size: 110 -> 100

Onion: Base area of ​​effect size: 120 -> 140

Fixed an issue where the "Enemy projectiles go 30% faster" infamy modifier was not working. Infamy level 3: Enemy projectiles go 30% faster -> 10% faster

Mighty Mezcal Staff's projectile now has a bigger hitbox

Visual improvements

Added the fence for the corresponding modifier of the Daily Struggle

Changed visual for Nightmare Escape mode (it's not Halloween anymore)

Changed the visual of the map for Nightmare Escape mode (it's not Halloween anymore)

Visual improvment of Ilithid projectiles

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where selecting the Legendary Choice Upgrade banishes it for the entire game session (i.e. until the game is turned off and on again)

Fixed an issue that limited seed variation in Daily Battle mode

Fixed an issue where the Daily Struggle modifier "your attack speed is affected by your cooldowns" was not working

Hot fixes within patch 0.11