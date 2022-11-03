 Skip to content

Primordial Pain update for 3 November 2022

FOV Slider

Primordial Pain update for 3 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I feel bad for not having thought of this sooner, but the game now has an FOV slider that ranges from 80° to 120°. I think that should cover everyone's FOV needs.

Cheers
Jan

