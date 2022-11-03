I feel bad for not having thought of this sooner, but the game now has an FOV slider that ranges from 80° to 120°. I think that should cover everyone's FOV needs.
Cheers
Jan
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I feel bad for not having thought of this sooner, but the game now has an FOV slider that ranges from 80° to 120°. I think that should cover everyone's FOV needs.
Cheers
Jan
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update