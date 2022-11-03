 Skip to content

PUPPETEERS update for 3 November 2022

MP Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I've heard all of your complaints about the MP and it's bugs. I've fixed them all now, and I hope you can enjoy it!

FIXES:

-Fixed Chinese Translations
-Fixed Japanese Translations
-Fixed Romanian Translations
-Fixed Polish Translations
-Fixed doll not getting destroyed
-Fixed multiple AI bugs
-Various other fixes

CHANGES:
-Opened the gate on spawn
-Tutorial popups to better explain the game
-Door key names are shown when the door is clicked on when locked

This should fix a LOT more issues and remove more bugs.

