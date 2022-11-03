Hello! I've heard all of your complaints about the MP and it's bugs. I've fixed them all now, and I hope you can enjoy it!
FIXES:
-Fixed Chinese Translations
-Fixed Japanese Translations
-Fixed Romanian Translations
-Fixed Polish Translations
-Fixed doll not getting destroyed
-Fixed multiple AI bugs
-Various other fixes
CHANGES:
-Opened the gate on spawn
-Tutorial popups to better explain the game
-Door key names are shown when the door is clicked on when locked
This should fix a LOT more issues and remove more bugs.
Changed files in this update