Share · View all patches · Build 9861101 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 11:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello! I've heard all of your complaints about the MP and it's bugs. I've fixed them all now, and I hope you can enjoy it!

FIXES:

-Fixed Chinese Translations

-Fixed Japanese Translations

-Fixed Romanian Translations

-Fixed Polish Translations

-Fixed doll not getting destroyed

-Fixed multiple AI bugs

-Various other fixes

CHANGES:

-Opened the gate on spawn

-Tutorial popups to better explain the game

-Door key names are shown when the door is clicked on when locked

This should fix a LOT more issues and remove more bugs.