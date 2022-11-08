v1.0.3 Patch Notes

-
Bugfixes.
-
Main interface optimization.
-
Room interface optimization.
-
Optimization of function interface for some maps.
-
Optimization of character moving speed.
-
When creating a play, the default option of "Game Rounds" changes to "Time Limitation" from "No Limit", adding notification regarding "Game Rounds" in game as well.
-
Add mechanism notification to the map "Sleepless Town".
-
Improve the graphic art of some cards.
-
Press "Tab" to check the overview of the play.
This update will be implemented due at 11:00 AM (GMT+8), during the time, there will be short time maintenance of the servers, please be prepared, thank you.
