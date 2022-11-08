 Skip to content

Richman 11 update for 8 November 2022

v1.0.3 Patch Notes

Build 9861026

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Bugfixes.

  2. Main interface optimization.

  3. Room interface optimization.

  4. Optimization of function interface for some maps.

  5. Optimization of character moving speed.

  6. When creating a play, the default option of "Game Rounds" changes to "Time Limitation" from "No Limit", adding notification regarding "Game Rounds" in game as well.

  7. Add mechanism notification to the map "Sleepless Town".

  8. Improve the graphic art of some cards.

  9. Press "Tab" to check the overview of the play.

This update will be implemented due at 11:00 AM (GMT+8), during the time, there will be short time maintenance of the servers, please be prepared, thank you.

