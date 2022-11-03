Get access to our upcoming game, Project F4E

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

Get your Steam Key for our upcoming game: Project F4E!

⇒

Join the Rift Order and close the Rifts that started appearing all around the world in this new Online Co-op game that combines the controls and skills of a MOBA with the social aspects of an MMO and the character growth of an ARPG.

SPECIAL CONTEST

We are organizing a special contest! Complete all the Prologue Missions this season and try to win a Steam Gift Card! Here are the prizes:

One (1) $50 Steam Gift Card

Five (5) $10 Steam Gift Card

PROLOGUE MISSIONS

Here are the Prologue Missions for this Season:

Log in during the Season: 10PP

Add 5 friends to your friend list: 20PP

Win the 1st World Map Mission: 20PP

Get a character to Rank 5 20PP

Defeat a Netherlord Broodmother: 30PP

Win the 5th World Map Mission: 30PP

Collaborate together to gather 1,000,000 shards during missions and earn yourself an additional 30 Prologue Points! (it seems hard, but we know you can do it). You can follow the progression on our website: https://bit.ly/3Dy1o5R

The Winners will be randomly chosen among the ones who completed all the missions. Make sure to add your exact same Discord Username in-game, so we can reach out to you if you win.

REPORT A BUG

You can report a bug by clicking on the button located in the game lobby. Please don’t hesitate to send a bug report when you have an issue.

STREAMING

Please consider streaming while playing here on Discord. Developers and other members may join and hang out with you, it's fun! We now have the “Project F4E” property available on Twitch.

QUESTIONS & TUTORIAL

A FAQ and a Tutorial are available on our Discord Server. Consider joining it if you want more information about the game: [www.discord.gg/projectf4e](www.discord.gg/projectf4e)

Have fun!