Minion Masters update for 3 November 2022

Get access to our upcoming game, Project F4E

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

Get your Steam Key for our upcoming game: Project F4E!

https://bit.ly/3NAMYGD

Join the Rift Order and close the Rifts that started appearing all around the world in this new Online Co-op game that combines the controls and skills of a MOBA with the social aspects of an MMO and the character growth of an ARPG.

SPECIAL CONTEST

We are organizing a special contest! Complete all the Prologue Missions this season and try to win a Steam Gift Card! Here are the prizes:

  • One (1) $50 Steam Gift Card
  • Five (5) $10 Steam Gift Card

PROLOGUE MISSIONS

Here are the Prologue Missions for this Season:

  • Log in during the Season: 10PP
  • Add 5 friends to your friend list: 20PP
  • Win the 1st World Map Mission: 20PP
  • Get a character to Rank 5 20PP
  • Defeat a Netherlord Broodmother: 30PP
  • Win the 5th World Map Mission: 30PP

Collaborate together to gather 1,000,000 shards during missions and earn yourself an additional 30 Prologue Points! (it seems hard, but we know you can do it). You can follow the progression on our website: https://bit.ly/3Dy1o5R

The Winners will be randomly chosen among the ones who completed all the missions. Make sure to add your exact same Discord Username in-game, so we can reach out to you if you win.

REPORT A BUG

You can report a bug by clicking on the button located in the game lobby. Please don’t hesitate to send a bug report when you have an issue.

STREAMING

Please consider streaming while playing here on Discord. Developers and other members may join and hang out with you, it's fun! We now have the “Project F4E” property available on Twitch.

QUESTIONS & TUTORIAL

A FAQ and a Tutorial are available on our Discord Server. Consider joining it if you want more information about the game: [www.discord.gg/projectf4e](www.discord.gg/projectf4e)

Have fun!

Changed depots in build_auto branch

View more data in app history for build 9861018
489522 Minion Masters [64bit Win] Depot 489522
