Hotfix 0.1.1 Patch Notes

After reviewing all the reports and feedback we've received, we've been able to fix a lot of issues players were experiencing. Thank you all for your help!
- Mac and Linux users can now correctly launch the game (players need to switch back to the default branch)
- Improvements made for wide and ultra-wide screen users
- Performances optimization has been done
- Players can now fully heal their caravan each time they enter a city
- Fixed several blockers happening during fights (some blocker are still remaining, we're still investigating)
- A lot of minor and medium bugs fixed, both from players reports and our own QA list
Have fun!
Changed files in this update