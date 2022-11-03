Hotfix 0.1.1 Patch Notes

After reviewing all the reports and feedback we've received, we've been able to fix a lot of issues players were experiencing. Thank you all for your help!

Mac and Linux users can now correctly launch the game (players need to switch back to the default branch)

Improvements made for wide and ultra-wide screen users

Performances optimization has been done

Players can now fully heal their caravan each time they enter a city

Fixed several blockers happening during fights (some blocker are still remaining, we're still investigating)

A lot of minor and medium bugs fixed, both from players reports and our own QA list

Have fun!