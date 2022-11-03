 Skip to content

Sandwalkers: The Fourteenth Caravan update for 3 November 2022

Hotfix 0.1.1 Patch Notes

Hotfix 0.1.1 Patch Notes · Last edited by Wendy

After reviewing all the reports and feedback we've received, we've been able to fix a lot of issues players were experiencing. Thank you all for your help!

  • Mac and Linux users can now correctly launch the game (players need to switch back to the default branch)
  • Improvements made for wide and ultra-wide screen users
  • Performances optimization has been done
  • Players can now fully heal their caravan each time they enter a city
  • Fixed several blockers happening during fights (some blocker are still remaining, we're still investigating)
  • A lot of minor and medium bugs fixed, both from players reports and our own QA list

