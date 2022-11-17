Version Update 1.0.3f0

Hey revolutionaries! The November update is here as promised.

We are excited to announce that we have completed all work listed on our previously published roadmap. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for Home Behind 2!

The v1.0.3f0 update includes:

- 1 new side mission: Challenge Psychic Agent, a new boss class, to earn special armor rewards.

How to unlock this quest:

Complete Secret Base, the first main mission.

Arrive at an area with a Danger of 4 or higher.

Explore 15 or more areas (chance to spawn side mission increases with each area explored; explore 25 areas for a 100% chance).

Mission path:

After triggering the mission, a nearby area with a Danger of 5 or higher will be chosen as the mission target.

Explore the area and enter the Library to fight members of a Research Squad. Face off against the Psychic Agent, a new boss, in the last room.

Defeat the Psychic Agent and complete the mission to receive a special piece of armor with the "Psychic Agent" modifier. Clear the mission on Hard mode or a higher difficulty to unlock the secret playable class "Psychic Agent" (female only).

Complete the mission to trigger a special event — Brain Implant.

Psychic Agent



Skills

Soul Steal

Deal damage to an enemy and inflict Stun, Jam, or Silence. Steal a portion of the target's HP and Morale. Skill effect increases for each point of difference in Intelligence.

Terrorize

Deal damage to an enemy and inflict Stun, Jam, or Silence. Steal a portion of the target's Morale.

Brain Bite

Steal a portion of a target's Intelligence and Resolve over time. Skill effect increases for each point of difference in Intelligence.

- 5 new rare recipes: Mending Stew, Radiant Cocktail, Fermented Juice, Queen's Decaburger, Fungi Soup. Each offers relatively strong positive and negative effects.

Mending Stew: Strength +10, Resist Injury -15%



Radiant Cocktail: Agility +10, Loot -15%



Fermented Juice: Intelligence +10, Morale -15%



Queen's Decaburger: Fitness +10, Supplies Cost +30%



Fungi Soup: Resolve +10, EXP -30%



- New mail: World powers which have a good relationship with the Revolutionaries will offer obsolete gear for sale at a large discount.

A stronger relationship with a world power increases the chance they will make an offer. Offers include 1 to 3 weapons, armor, trinkets, or medicine at a 20% to 40% discount.

- 1 new enemy squad - Research Squad

Research Squads can include Bio Soldiers, Surgeons, Daisy Mercs, Pharmacists, Chemists, Engineers, Radiation Engineers, and Signal Officers.

- Optimized auto fight logic, including an independent toggle for fighters' 3 skills and their auto use settings.

Check the Auto Settings menu in the upper right of fighters' avatars to enable and disable auto use of skills.



- Adjusted and enhanced effects of the Chemist's skills.

Increased Chemical Spray damage.

Increased healing effect and duration of Rapid Healing.

Removed Silence from possible random effects caused by Rage Injection.

- Adjusted and improved effects on special gear earned as rewards from all missions.

- Fine-tuned reward values of some events.

We wish you continued success on your journeys through Home Behind 2!

Producer

ZPP