Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.10.6

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Close the Halloween event:

The size and yield of pumpkins are restored, and in new save files, pumpkin seeds are given randomly.

Closed the pumpkin candy recipe in the candy workshop and the pumpkin head recipe in the tailor shop

Closed the construction of the giant jack-o-lantern in the wonder building (built ones are not affected)

Wearing a pumpkin head no longer changes the appearance of citizens

Closed the holiday event at the end of October for game time

Removed the jack-o-lantern decoration of housing and market, and the style of the scarecrow has returned to normal

Feature adjustment:

Adjusted initial happiness health buff and options

Increased the output of the sand quarry

The maximum number of workers in the mill, water mill, weaving workshop, and water weaving workshop has been adjusted to 3

The maximum number of workers in nurseries and water nurseries has been increased to 2

Added the decompression bonus of some delicate foods

Supports the automatic selection of products after the construction of a single product and multiple recipes is completed

Optimized the problem that the resource point icon will affect the click of the building

Adjusted the icons of some achievements

Optimized the clarity of the bottom command bar and other interfaces

Optimized the city details-city overview interface, and the adjustment function of occupation assignment

Added the display function of highlighting the text of the current status buff effect in the happiness and health tips

Adjusted the display of game pause/resume button

Optimized the display and function of the caravan settings interface

The settings of sound effects such as building demolition and construction have been adjusted to the building sound effects of the audio settings

Optimized the display of some interfaces

BUG fix:

Fixed the problem that when the trade price recovers over time, the price of the price interface is not refreshed in time

Fixed the problem that the scope of similar buildings would not be displayed when the boiler room, transfer station, and supply station were constructed and selected

Fixed some text errors

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community