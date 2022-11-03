 Skip to content

DAVE THE DIVER update for 3 November 2022

[Released - v0.6.1.490 Patch Notes]

Build 9860837

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Divers! 🤿

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: V0.6.1.490

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]
1) Missions
FIXED - errors in progressing certain missions
※ The data of players who have experienced the following issues will be fixed accordingly:

Giant Squid-related missions
‘Giant Squid Dish’, ’Speak with the Guests’ → will be returned to the first step of the mission
‘Finding the Seaweed Collector’ → will be returned to the first step of the mission

2) Sound issues
FIXED – the issue of the Humpback Whale’s cry being heard repeatedly after taking a photo

3) Farm
FIXED – infinite loading issue when visiting the farm in certain situations

4) Boss Fights
FIXED – low oxygen level remaining when entering certain boss fights
(Truck Hermit Crab, Clione Queen)

[Other Improvements]

  1. Fixed The chance of obtaining fish eggs that were applied differently from intended
    (Sharks, deep-sea species)
  2. Improved typos and in-game texts
  • We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
  • Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thank you.

