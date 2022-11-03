[Released - v0.6.1.490 Patch Notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9860837 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 14:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Divers! 🤿

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: V0.6.1.490

◈ Update Details



[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

FIXED - errors in progressing certain missions

※ The data of players who have experienced the following issues will be fixed accordingly:

Giant Squid-related missions

‘Giant Squid Dish’, ’Speak with the Guests’ → will be returned to the first step of the mission

‘Finding the Seaweed Collector’ → will be returned to the first step of the mission

2) Sound issues

FIXED – the issue of the Humpback Whale’s cry being heard repeatedly after taking a photo

3) Farm

FIXED – infinite loading issue when visiting the farm in certain situations

4) Boss Fights

FIXED – low oxygen level remaining when entering certain boss fights

(Truck Hermit Crab, Clione Queen)

[Other Improvements]

Fixed The chance of obtaining fish eggs that were applied differently from intended

(Sharks, deep-sea species) Improved typos and in-game texts

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thank you.