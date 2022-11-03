[Released - v0.6.1.490 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🤿
This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.
◈ Updated Version: V0.6.1.490
◈ Update Details
[Bug Fixes]
1) Missions
FIXED - errors in progressing certain missions
※ The data of players who have experienced the following issues will be fixed accordingly:
Giant Squid-related missions
‘Giant Squid Dish’, ’Speak with the Guests’ → will be returned to the first step of the mission
‘Finding the Seaweed Collector’ → will be returned to the first step of the mission
2) Sound issues
FIXED – the issue of the Humpback Whale’s cry being heard repeatedly after taking a photo
3) Farm
FIXED – infinite loading issue when visiting the farm in certain situations
4) Boss Fights
FIXED – low oxygen level remaining when entering certain boss fights
(Truck Hermit Crab, Clione Queen)
[Other Improvements]
- Fixed The chance of obtaining fish eggs that were applied differently from intended
(Sharks, deep-sea species)
- Improved typos and in-game texts
- We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
- Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update