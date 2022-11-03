Weekly Update 340: Expansion of the Lore System - New rewards!

Greetings, Warriors!

This week, we’re happy to introduce further expansion and polish of the Lore System – three brand new collections have been added to the game. This feature is creating more possibilities to roam around the map and search for the secrets and legends of Stoneholm scattered around. Check the details below to find out what great rewards await for completing collections!

The Halloween event is in full swing, and you have one more week to collect candies tradeable for unique rewards.

Additionally, as always we are delivering a weekly dose of Quality of Life improvements and Fixes, as well as some balance changes in the questlines, based on collected data and your feedback.

Check the details below, and see you on the battlefield!



_The screenshot’s authors were awarded. Tyrader and Brudna_Ryba – check your Ambers!_

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.7 Beta

New Lore Collections and Rewards

This week we are introducing three new Lore Collections with their unique sets of rewards including attribute points, titles, and experience in crafting and character development, each devoted to the history of one of the three nations we have in-game! Moreover, we have introduced new rewards for completing the “Beasts of Stoneholm” collection. From now on, you will also be able to find certain pieces of the new collections as drops from NPCs!

To sum up, let's take a look at collections we have in-game and the rewards they bring:

Beasts of Stoneholm

This collection is devoted to the terrifying beasts on the island of Stoneholm. Get all the pages, to learn about Erendi, the evil alchemist, or take a look at a note about Scavengers that has been written by one of the Midlandic monks!

We have reworked the rewards for this collection, which from now on will give:

— A “Beast Expert” title!

— A new skin “Ancient Beast Tamer’s Hood”!

(Players who have already collected all of the pieces of this collection, will find the new skin in their “Owned Skins” window [default: O]) after today’s patch!

A Tale of Ice and Flame

Will be a collection talking about important events in the history of Ismirs, their beliefs, and famous heroes! Be sure to look for the pieces in order to find out about the great siege of Mereley or hear the story of the famed Njordsson of Hordun Temple!

Upon collecting all the fragments of the collection you will get:

— A “Grand Voyager” title!

— Attribute points to boost the strength of your character!

— Character Development and Crafting experience!

Age of Steel and Stone

Is a collection presenting knowledge about the beliefs of the people of Midland, as well as sheds some light upon the discovery of the island of Stoneholm, or tells the story of a massacre at Tenebrok, where Midlandic knights slaughtered Ismir, to suffer severe consequences then.

Upon collecting all the fragments of the collection you will get:

— A “Royal Explorer” title!

— Attribute points to boost the strength of your character!

— Character Development and Crafting experience!

Under the Never-Setting Sun

Delve into the story of the Sangmar Empire with this collection and learn how The Great City of Baalhammon has been established, how Sirius became an exile, or possess the forbidden knowledge about the mysterious Azebian gods!

Upon collecting all the fragments of the collection you will get:

— An “Imperial Seeker” title!

— Attribute points to boost the strength of your character!

— Character Development and Crafting experience!

Please be advised, that the extra attribute points can add to the same rules as points from Kargald champion cards. The limit of attributes was yet increased from 20 to 25 additional points.

Along with the redesigned rewards, we have addressed reported and found UI and UX issues in the system and fixed them all. We believe gathering the collection pieces will give you a lot of fun, and the rewards will be interesting enough to encourage you to go on an adventure. We wish you the best of luck in your voyages!

Balanced questlines

We have collected and analyzed a lot of data from the reworked questlines. Thanks to that we were able to point places in the playthrough where players could have trouble continuing quests or experienced any other issues.

Our designers took some time to introduce multiple improvements in many quests, and here’s the list of the most important changes:

– Nerfed slave hunter boss, reduced amount of animals needed to kill and checked the respawns around the last boss in the last sangmarian quest.

– In Ismir quest where we meet poachers, we have added teleports and tunnel passage to ensure better UX for players. Added more markers to guide players better.

– In the Ismir crafting inn area, we have added robbed caravan, reworked the level design of the Inn, a dead body in a proper place, and a quest tunnel guiding the player to the task. Additionally, we have updated the dialogues, added new objectives, and improved quest marker positions.

– In Ismir starting questline, we have changed the NPC in the last quest which we need to report to finish it. Changed the bell to fireplace interactive in the middle of the questline, adjusted the NPCs and GoTo markers positions, and added ringing the bell interaction as one of the last objectives, after killing the sergeant.

– In the Midland Farm area, we have changed boars to moas. Reduced the number of animals that needed to be killed by half. Improved the Black Sickle mobs whose attack quest NPC camp and added more markers to follow and ensure proper guiding.

– In the Midland “Four Mercenaries” quest, we have adjusted the markers and fixed the problem that could allow spawnkilling of the mobs in the quest.

– Midland quest “Menace in the mist” received updated dialogues and objectives. The robbed caravan was placed nearby and killing the robbers became a new task to complete in this quest.

– In Midland “Hold the line”, we have moved the ringing the bell objective to the end of the quest and introduced some level design changes in the quest area.

Quality of Life

– Added platforms securing spawns in the Ruined Temple event.

– Minor fixes and improvements to glory armor Honour set cosmetic skins.

– Added two last tournament winners to arena memorials.

Fixes

– Fixed the issues with Halloween events where some could not have enough mobs to be completed.

– Fixed the issue where buttons on the friendly fire confirmation window could be duplicated.

– Soldiers' Heavy Gauntlets disassemble and return changed from steel to iron scraps, and from decatized canvas scraps to fabric scraps.

Community Breakdown

Every two weeks, we’re rewarding active content creators who spread the word about Gloria Victis, so we have some new videos to share with you! Click the links, subscribe to the channels of those awesome people, and leave some love in the comments! Today's winners are:

CTpaX, for awesome SoW footage:

Yotad, for showing how to find an have fun with PVP,

and WekizZ for his mad axe-throwing skills :)

Guys, reach Daimon via Discord to get your 2000 Ambers!

#gloriavictis and #playgloriavictis are becoming even more visible thanks to your help and contributions. Be sure to use them in your video descriptions, and share with us your creations on our official Discord.

Thank you for reading to the end, and see you on the battlefield!