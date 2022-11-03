 Skip to content

FREM Sprite32! update for 3 November 2022

Update 1.0.4.0 - Introducing Mouse Support

Update 1.0.4.0 - Introducing Mouse Support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm pleased to announce the latest update for Win/macOS which introduces mouse support for FREMScript programs.

Take your Sprite32! programs to the next level with new built-in functions that output the mouse position and left and right button states. Be sure to check out the new SpriteMaker program in the software folder, which showcases the new mouse input features. Additionally, the manual has been updated to document the new functions with examples.

The latest build also includes a few minor bugfixes and QoL updates.

Here's the full change log for this update:

1.0.4.0

  • Added mouse support to FREMScript
  • Updated manual Chapter 15: Input to document new mouse functions.
  • Updated manual Appendix 5: Built-in functions to document new mouse functions.
  • Added SpriteMaker 1.0 to software in order to demo mouse support
  • General improvements to big screen view to block interactions with controls and editor hidden behind it.
  • Updated manual "Add It" handler to insert code examples at cursor position.
  • Applied minor fix in Settings Menu for macOS to mitigate lockup/blank screen when unchecking full screen

