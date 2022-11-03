Update 1.0.4.0 - Introducing Mouse Support

I'm pleased to announce the latest update for Win/macOS which introduces mouse support for FREMScript programs.

Take your Sprite32! programs to the next level with new built-in functions that output the mouse position and left and right button states. Be sure to check out the new SpriteMaker program in the software folder, which showcases the new mouse input features. Additionally, the manual has been updated to document the new functions with examples.

The latest build also includes a few minor bugfixes and QoL updates.

Here's the full change log for this update:

1.0.4.0