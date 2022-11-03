Big fix (build's reorganization)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello guys,

Today we are going to update the main game, DLC and soundtrack.

Two new languages have been added to the game: Portuguese and Japanese (there'll be a separate announcement for that). The game's build have been reorganized, now it's possible to change the language in the Setting menu.

There were several adjustments in order to let the game work with Steam Deck.

There were small issues, which required fixing, like volume of ALL music can be changed in Settings now.

All these changes have a big impact on the game's build, so we ask you to keep patience in case you meet some inconvenience or problems next days. We'll solve all the problems, which can appear.

There will be a separate announce soon on the new DLC with experimental content, which will be released by the end of this year.

Thanks for your understanding!

KamtiGames team.