Fixed a bug that did not allow garbage to be selected after the destruction of some miners that were placed on bushes, trees, etc. The object selection method itself has been improved, now buildings have the highest priority (a garbage heap has a building type), after buildings, surface objects (stone, sand, wood, bushes, and so on) are selected.

In some cases, a pile of garbage left after a destroyed miner may not be saved (it will disappear after loading from a save), this bug is still being sought to be fixed.