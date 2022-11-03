Season 03: Plaguefall - Now Available!

Hello Miners,

The Rivals have been pushed back for the moment, but only just in time for a brand new threat to rear its ugly head. An insidious lithophage, a sickness of the very rock beneath our feet, has struck Hoxxes.

Nicknamed the ROCKPOX, this planetary pathogen is spreading through the caves, infecting the rock and even directly affecting the local fauna. Even the hardy Dwarves can feel its insidious grasp.

Prepare for PLAGUEFALL!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES ---

NEW EVENT: METEOR IMPACT

A rogue comet is passing through the system, shedding hundreds of infected meteoroids as the gravitational forces tear it apart. So far, every single one has carried with it a dormant form of Rockpox, and each one represents a clear and present danger to the Hoxxian ecosystem.

Be on the alert for meteor strikes during your normal missions. If one happens during your mission, clear out the impact zone immediately, and get ready to get cracking. Powerful Rock Cracker modules will be sent in from the Space Rig to assist you. These must be hooked up to the meteorite and maintained while they crack it open so you can get at the Plague Hearts inside. But beware the noise is sure to attract the locals!

The hearts themselves are highly prized by the R&D department with a Scrip awarded at the Season Terminal for every 6 Plague Hearts you bring back.

NEW WARNING: LITHOPHAGE OUTBREAK

When you play a mission with a LITHOPHAGE OUTBREAK Warning you will encounter an area in which the Plague Hearts have grown into full Contagion Spikes, rapidly spreading across the cave.

All missions with this warning come with two main objectives:

LITHOPHAGE OUTBREAK OBJECTIVE: First, you will need to destroy the Rockpox Contagion Spikes and the spreading corruption with R&D’s brand-new anti-contaminant tools. Be extra mindful of the creeping tide of Plague Larvae erupting from the infected area as you work, and be prepared for swarms of Glyphids that have already been struck by the Rockpox and seek to disrupt your endeavours.

NORMAL MAIN OBJECTIVE: Second, you will still need to complete the normal mining objective. Fighting the Rockpox is critical, but it does not pay the bills! The order in which you tackle these tasks is entirely up to you.

ROCKPOX INFECTION

As if it’s not bad enough that the Lithophage is devouring the very rock beneath your feet, once a Contagion Spike matures it begins to grow pulsating pods, filled with Rockpox Larvae!

ROCKPOX LARVAE

These squirmy little devils seek out victims en masse in an attempt to take them over. Shoot on sight and watch your backs. So far both Grunts and Praetorians having been sighted stumbling around covered in Rockpox growths.

ROCKPOX INFECTED GRUNTS AND PRAETORIANS

If you happen to come across a Rockpox Glyphid do not bother attacking it directly as the affected creatures can take a tremendous amount of damage and still keep going, we are not even sure if they are still really alive. However, if you aim for the glowing Rockpox boils covering their bodies, you can even take a Praetorian down in just a few shots.

To help you deal with the Rockpox infection and neutralise the Contagion Spikes, R&D have whipped up some tools: the LithoFoamer and the LithoVac. Both will be needed to neutralise and cleanse an area affected by the Rockpox.

The process is quite simple:

Apply a generous coating of LithoFoam to Rockpox Blisters surrounding a Contagion Spike. The foam begins working on contact chemically bonding to the Rockpox while loosening the grip it has on the rock.

Use the LithoVac to suckup both the LithoFoam and any Rockpox it has bonded to.

Once enough of the surrounding Rockpox is cleared the Contagion Spike will collapse, taking any Rockpox remaining in the area with it.

NEW GRENADES

As has become par for the course, there will be plenty of incentive to do your part. First of those are another round of additions to your arsenal, this time in the shape of new throwables.

VOLTAIC STUN SWEEPER

The Scout has gotten his hands on an Electric Boomerang that bounces from target to target, electrocuting anything hostile on the way. No mentions of shrimps or barbies, please.

SPRINGLOADED RIPPER

The Driller has seen fit to repurpose one of his favorite power tools. He is now in possession of a motorised saw that powers along the ground and even up sheer walls, slicing and dicing anything it hits.

SHREDDER SWARM

The Engineer has worked closely with R&D, and they have successfully made a portable robotic swarm from captured and reprogrammed Shredder Drones. Throw it on the ground to activate your very own posse of hacked drones that attack anything hostile on sight.

TACTICAL LEADBURSTER

And the Gunner gets a grenade with a gun on it - because of course it is. Throw and attach this device to any surface, and it will saturate the surrounding area with a blistering hail of lead.

CAVE VARIATIONS

As we continue our exploration of Hoxxes, it only makes sense that we get some new sights on occasion. You can expect to see dozens of new cave shapes on missions now, with a special emphasis on Point Extraction missions that have been sorely lacking for a while. Don’t get lost, now.

NEW PERFORMANCE PASS

On top of all that, a brand new Performance Pass with another 100 levels of unlocks will be activated, alongside an all-new Cosmetic Tree loaded to the gills with Cosmetics.

This of course means Season 02 is coming to an end, but don’t fret. Anything you’ve yet to unlock will simply be added to the ordinary loot pools in the game - nothing goes away.

RIVAL CONTENT

With Season 3 focusing on the Lithophage we have modified the various Rival Events, Rival Presence Warning and Industrial Sabotage Mission.

The INDUSTRIAL SABOTAGE MISSION is now treated as any other mission, including a slightly more streamlined lower-complexity version now also available on the Mission Map and in Deep Dives. On top of this we have also tweaked the mission a bit:

Reduced minimum time to hack a generator

Increased Transmitter Node connection Range a bit

We have also tweaked the RIVAL PATROL BOTS based on what we’ve been hearing on the grapevine.

Reduced bot acceleration/deceleration a bit so the bots are now a little easier to track

Reduced damage of burst shots

Reduced damage of sniper shots

Reduced the speed and manoeuvrability of the homing missiles

While the patrol bots can't be frozen solid, "freezing" them will still make their metal brittle and impart the standard damage bonus applied to frozen enemies but with all those hot electronics inside they warm back up quite quickly

Increased the amount of heat damage required to set Patrol Bots on fire

The RIVAL PRESENCE WARNING is now also part of the standard warning rotation and is no longer guaranteed to be present on the mission map at all times.

Lastly, the 3 RIVAL EVENTS have been added to the general event pool with probabilities similar to the other events. The Data Cells which you can get from these events no longer will grant you scrip or bonus Performance Points but instead will give Credits and XP similar to the Korlok Tyrant Shards.

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENT VARIETY

We have added mission variety to all recurring assignments such as the promotion assignments. This way you no longer need to do the same missions every time you promote. Additionally the Industrial Sabotage mission will now also be available for selection in assignments.

PLAGUEFALL ASSIGNMENTS

We are also doing something a little different for the season assignment this time around. Instead of one long assignment, we are breaking it up into two shorter parts. Also, we have added Performance Points as a reward from these new season assignments.

BIOHAZARD DLC

Get the new Biohazard DLC now and deal with the Rockpox in style!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165590/Deep_Rock_Galactic__Biohazard_Pack/

This new DLC pack includes 4 new suits of armor (one for each class), a unique helmet with Full Face & Half Face variants, alongside the usual new paintjobs for other armors, weapons, Bosco, and your pickaxe.

WEAPON TWEAKS

As usual R&D have found a bit of time to tune and tweak some of the weapons.

EXPERIMENTAL PLASMA CHARGER

T5 Flying Nightmare upgrade



Removed the damage bonus

Converted a large part of charged shot damage to fire damage

Increased the radius penalty slightly

Merged the T5 upgrade Hot Plasma into this upgrade

Renamed to Burning Nightmare

New T5 Plasma Splash upgrade

Normal shots have some of their damage changed from direct to area damage

DEEPCORE GK2

Increased the base weapon damage

Removed the base weakpoint damage bonus

Increased base weakpoint stun chance

Increased base magazine size

Adjusted base ammo to match new mag size

Added a new reload speed upgrade to T1

Moved some of the RoF bonus from the T1 Supercharged Feed Mechanism upgrade to the base weapon

Increased the T2 Ammo upgrade bonus

Increased the bonus of the T2 damage upgrade

Removed the T3 damage upgrade

Moved T4 RoF Upgrade to T5

-ncreased the bonus of the T5 Stun upgrade

Combined the T5 Battle Frenzy and Battle Cool upgrades into one and kept the Battle Frenzy name.

Electrifying Reload OC

Adjusted the magazine and ammo penalty to match the new base

Increased up the damage of the electrocution effect

Made it do a bit of extra electric damage for every bullet that is in the enemy when you trigger the effect

Bullets of Mercy OC

Increased the magazine size penalty

Increased the damage bonus

Fixed the damage bonus not triggering on: electric arcs, pheromones, corrosion, plasma fields, sticky flames and environmental radiation. The bonus will also trigger when shooting enemies infected with Rockpox, but you really should just aim at the blisters.

AI Stability Engine OC

Reduced damage penalty

Increased WP bonus slightly

M1000 CLASSIC

Electrocuting Focus Shot OC

Increased the damage and duration of the electrocution effect

Supercooling Chamber OC

Increased focus damage bonus

Added a large focus weakpoint bonus multiplier

Added a magazine size penalty

Reduced the ammo penalty slightly

SUBATA 120

Tier 5 Mactera Toxin-Coating upgrade now adds corrosive damage. Changed name to Acid-Coated Bullets.

COLETTE WAVE COOKER

Convex Lense upgrade now works correctly actually increasing the microwave beam width significantly

ZHUKOV NUK17

Gas Recycling OC

Added a significant Armour Breaking bonus

HIGH EXPLOSIVE GRENADE

Added ability to “cook” the grenade before throwing it, just don’t hold on to it for too long

Increased fuse timer slightly

Increased radius at which the grenade deals full damage

COMMUNITY REQUESTS

New shouts on the Laserpointer

Added an extra Loadout Slot in the Equipment Terminal

Added a Miner’s Manual Terminal in each of the cabins on the Space Rig

Implemented Local Blacklists on Steam: We have now added the ability to block specific players from your games. If you encounter a player who for some reason you never want to play with again, you can go into the kick menu in-game and click the “Ban” button. This will kick the specific player from your game and also send you to their steam profile, from where you can choose to block all communication. Doing this will prevent that player from joining any games that you host.

MISC.

Made fixes to improve game performance

Implemented more game optimization

Vanity Items in the Wardrobe are now sorted, DLC first, then by name. Before the items would appear in the order loaded and could change between each run of the game. Pickaxe parts are also sorted in the same way.

Added a Balaclava that takes colour from the armour paintjob to the shop

BOSCO can now carry the Oil Extractor

Added description to GINGER hair color

Added proper messaging to clients in cases where the host disbands the team or exits to the desktop.

Improved cashing of certain particles that before would cause the game to stutter the first time you would encounter them.

Improved the subtitles to make them more readable.

Small visual tweaks on season challenges, milestone images and the miners manual menu background.

Increased pick up range on some carriables

Glyphids who are burned / corroded no longer block shots while playing the death animation

The orange border on the assignment description box is no longer in front of the mission indicator in cases where assignments have a lot of missions

The dwarves no longer think the Harvester is an enemy when pointing at it with the Lazerpointer.

Drilldozer Drop Cage will now kill any leeches in its way on the way down

Fixed issue with Minimule, Treasure Crate, Lost Pack and old Supply Pod, where they could end up in weird locations because of issues with logic of falling down when terrain is removed below them

Added Leaf Lovers special beers to the Trash Compactor

Fixed a crash related to beards

Fixed a crash related to the crossbow

Fixed a crash related to status effects on enemies

Fixed a crash related to the coilgun

Fixed a bug resulted in push to talk being ignored for Hosts in some cases

Fixed that clients could not see impact effects on terrain

Fixed letters not appearing correctly in the Mission Terminal and in the Bar if the game language was set to Ukrainian

Fixed the dwarf voice to match the class currently selected when buying upgrades for Bosco in the Drone Terminal

Fixed Lazerpointer shouts on Ommoran Beamers and Liquid Morkite Wells

Fixed a minor clipping issue in the Milestone Menu

Fixed a bug that caused Boscos Armor Breaking and Fear Factor upgrades to not apply to its Rockets

Fixed that fragile salt platforms in Salt Caves did not have a name when pinging them with the laser pointer

Fixed a bug that caused the temperature icon not to show for the host when hit by instant temperature change

Fixed a bug in the Promotion logic where players could enter a bad state that made them unable to promote and/or start the Promotion Assignment

Fixed a bug that made the crossbow fire without ammo in some cases

Fixed a bug that caused Refinery pipes and Fuel Pod Cords to be unbuildable for anyone if a client disconnected while they were building a segment

Fixed a bug that made reverting direction on a zipline impossible when multiple ziplines were close together

Fixed a bug that caused you to get softlocked if you entered a terminal before a pop up appeared

Fixed a bug that made a red outline and blinking lights on the dwarf in terminals if you spent extended time there while having a mission with Low O2 warning selected

Fixed a bug where clients crossbow bolts would not stick to terrain

Fixed a bug in the Shop where a purchase on the 'Do you want to equip this now' view, pressing space would repurchase that item again and again, deducting resources each time

Fixed an ancient bug with pickup on certain beers not being translatable

Fixed a visual bug where the wrong number of performance points would be displayed when completing more than one Season Challenge at the same time

Fixed a bug that caused burrowing enemies AI to break if they got stunned while burrowing

Added an event to the UGCRegistry that is broadcasted when modded blueprints are spawned

Fixed an issue with weapon paintjobs for DLC frameworks not being consistent when changing the framework.

Fixed a bug where Flares and Grenades did not collide with the Ommoran Heartstone

Actually fixed the bug where Pickaxing the Ommoran Heartstones outer layer made no sound

Fixed Cryo Cannon OC Snowball & Ice Spear displaying incorrect values in gear modification stats.

Fixed ricochet triggering incorrectly on revolver Magic Bullets OC

Fixed grameticle errur and spelld more bettr strings

Fixed the Volatile Guts Explosion being painfully bright

Dreadnoughts are no longer allowed to shoot fireballs at crazy angles

Fixed the incorrect Damage Resistance bonus of the Autocannon T5 Damage Resistance upgrade.

EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH - PATCH NOTES

A huge thanks to everyone who has been testing the new update on the Experimental branch. You can enjoy a much more stable update thanks to all the awesome community testers. Rock and Stone!