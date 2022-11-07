Another update for The Pegasus Expedition!

Greetings Directors,

The Pegasus Expedition has been swimming in the Early Access waters for two weeks now. During that time, many of you were able to play the game and provided us with a lot of feedback, which we are really grateful for!

Indeed, this update focuses on changing / fixing / tweaking things that you, our dearest community, pointed out. Please, keep doing that, it really helps us make The Pegasus Expedition a game all of you can enjoy as much as possible - so go on, give us more tips and suggestions so we can improve it further!

Here are some perfect places where to do that: Kalla Gameworks Discord server, Fulqrum Publishing Discord server, The Pegasus Expedition Steam forums. Also don't forget to write a review of the game if you like it, it helps more than you may think.

Changes:

Improved optimisation of GPU usage and performance.

The start of the game has been made a little easier by giving the player more starting resources and reinforcements, and adjusting the Ror Clan AI.

Capturing territory from the Hanoar Clique right after it spawned was too easy, they now have their fleets ready earlier.

Transit stations and their tutorialisation have been moved further into the campaign from the start, as they are unnecessary in the beginning.

Visual distinction between a harvestable asteroid belt and a non-harvestable asteroid belt has been made clearer.

The Tamanin Empire was able to declare war very quickly after diplomatic contact even if the player hadn't acted aggressively. They will now wait longer if the player doesn’t provoke them.

Fixes:

The player was able to end their turn before their first move in the campaign, they now need to make their first move.

Removing a Supply hub didn’t remove the energy price correctly, that has been fixed.

Upgrading a settlement to a colony would not correctly be counted in the quest counter.

Fixed a possible freeze in Maelstyrakh sidequest, and a false notification telling the players allies refused an alliance they actually did not refuse.

Station Construction and Repair could become available earlier than intended.

The first Galactic Reputation pop-up could come up too early.

Saving and then loading could deplete a fleet’s movement points if located in foreign territory.

That's it for today! If you have not played The Pegasus Expedition yet, go ahead and try the DEMO. It's completely free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1521070/The_Pegasus_Expedition/