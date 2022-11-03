Hotfix 0.36.14 (Leveling rewards, iCUE lighting)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a small hotfix addressing a few issues that cropped up after the game’s release. The changes are now available in the Early Access version and the demo.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with some leveling rewards being incorrectly unlocked when earning experience points through Deeds.

Fixed a bug with the Corsair iCUE RGB implementation not changing states correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused empty tooltips to appear when hovering over recipe stars in building panels and the Atlas.

Fixed an issue with search bars not accepting accent letters and special characters.

Fixed an issue with the game reacting to keybinds when writing a report in the feedback panel.

Fixed a bug with incorrect popup order when attacking the Hooded Trickster trader.

Fixed a bug with the Hooded Trickster trader only having 3 Mystery Boxes on sale, even if the player has Citadel Upgrades increasing the trader merchandise amount.

Fixed a mistranslation in Portuguese (“Colônia Concluída!”).

Fixed a few typos in the Atlas (like in the description of the First Dawn Company).

Improved the wording of some Glade Event effects (like Fishmen Rituals).

Please make sure your game is updated to version Early Access 0.36.14R.

We are immensely grateful for your prompt and detailed reports. We also want to thank you for such a positive reception of Against the Storm!

If you've already picked up the game and have been playing it, we’d be grateful if you left a Steam review. Every opinion matters!

We read all your posts and you can expect the first batch of community-inspired changes to be added to the game on November 10. Stay tuned!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

Discover the upcoming features:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3373785601484084345