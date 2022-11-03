SUPER Tournament : ORBIT Series 2 Overview

📣 SUPER Tournaments with Diamonds reward during Nov. 4. - Nov. 17. (Need to be Account Level of 10 or above)

📣 Mode will be SOLO/TRIO and One, or Two-men TRIO is available for TRIO.

📣 Support for the cost of Golds used in the Super Tournament (Will provide FREE TICKETS)

Greetings, Super Soldiers!

A SUPER Tournament : ORBIT Series 2 with Diamond reward will be held for 2 weeks from Nov. 4th to Nov. 17th.

We are planning major changes to the SUPER Tournament, and we are going to do various tests before the changes.

Based on Super Soldiers’ feedback, we have changed the mode to SOLO TRIO Mode. Moreover, more finalists can receive Diamonds and Golds rewards than before.

In addition, we will support the full cost of Golds used in the tournament so that players can enjoy the tournament without any lack of Golds. (Free Tickets will be sent)

We deeply check various feedback from time to time in order to make the SUPER Tournament better.

So all we ask for is your interest and participation in the SUPER Tournament, especially TRIO mode, and give us various feedback.

Please check more details about the SUPER Tournament : ORBIT Series 2 below.

■ SUPER Tournament : ORBIT Series 2

Period : Nov. 4th - Nov. 17th, for 2 weeks, total of 14 tournaments

Eligibility : All players with an Account Level of 10, or above.

Mode : SOLO, TRIO (One or Two-men TRIO is available)

※ Depending on the servers, the Super Tournament will have different modes at different times.

※ This Super Tournament will be held regardless of the minimum number of participants per server.

※ Tournament matches in ASIA server can only run in TPP mode, other servers will have FPP mode.

■ Prizes

Prizes will be awarded to the finalists of the daily Super Tournament.

SUPER Tournament Participation and Finalists Rewards (Per person)



■ How the SUPER Tournament Works

The Super Tournament is divided into 3 stages: Qualifiers, Group Stages 1 and 2, and Finals. Players who achieve 1st place in the Finals will be selected as the winners.

You can earn Winning Points by playing tournament matches during the Qualifiers. At the end of each round, Winning points are added up to determine whether advancing to Group Stage 1 is possible.

During the Qualifiers round, you can change the team members (team disbanding), but the Winning Points acquired before the change will be reset to 0 points.

Team members cannot be changed in the Group Stages and Finals.

[Qualifiers]

: You can participate in the Super Tournament Qualifier Stage as many times as you want for 60 minutes to acquire Winning Points.

: After the Qualifiers end, the team members' Winning Points are added up to determine whether it’s possible to advance to the Group Stages.

[Group Stage 1/2]

: Depending on the number of players and teams, Group Stages can be held in two rounds. (Round 1, Round 2)

: Matches are played once. The final survival ranking determines whether the team or player advances to the Finals.

: You can advance to the next round or Finals if your survival ranking is 1st in the match.

: Depending on the number of participating teams, the possible rankings for the Finals can change, so you must try to achieve the highest survival ranking possible.

[Finals]

: The Finals are held during a single match.

■ How to participate in the SUPER Tournament

The Super Tournament is open to all players with an Account Level of 10 and over. Set up your team in the lobby before the tournament starts and click “Participate Tournament”. Click “Participate” in the lobby at the scheduled tournament time. Click “Start Matchmaking” in the Super Tournament lobby to start the match.

■ Super Tournament Entry Schedules

Players can participate immediately after applying for participation even while the Qualifiers are ongoing.

Entry times are subject to change, so please check the registration schedule after entering the game.



■ SUPER Tournament server-specific schedules

The Super Tournament is held every evening for each region and the detailed running times are as follows.

※ You can check the tournament region in the lower right corner of the lobby.

※ This tournament will be held at a fixed time with no limit to the minimum number of participants.

※ The end time below may vary depending on the duration of the tournament.



■ Super Tournament Schedule per Server

-The Super Tournament will be held for a total of 14 tournaments from Nov. 4th to Nov. 17th.

Depending on the server, the Super Tournament will have different modes at different times.

Tournament matches in ASIA server can only run in TPP mode, other servers will have FPP mode only.











■ Super Tournament Qualifiers Survival/Bonus/Special Points

Survival points are divided based on the number of players participating in the Super Tournament qualifiers matches.



■ Please Note!

※ The Diamond and Golds rewards shown in the notice are based on the amount paid to individuals.

※ This Super Tournament will be held regardless of the minimum number of participants per server.

※ Please check the Terms and Conditions carefully before participating in the Tournament.

※ When entering the lobby after participating in the Super Tournament (Trio), a trio mode that is not supported by normal games is set. For normal gameplay, please change the mode from TRIO to another mode.