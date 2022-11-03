This update contains fixes to issues that we have identified through analysis of in-game telemetry data sent during your games. They also respond to the problems encountered by some of you reported in the comments you submitted to us.
New features :
- Manastones have been separated into 3 different types and restored cards return to your hand instead of your deck.
- A new character allows you to create cards you already have in your possession
- 11 new cards: Monstrous Portal, Duplication, Echo of Insane, Break, Weakness, Blue Mana Stone, Red Mana Stone, Yellow Mana Stone, Blue Concentrated Mana Stone, Red Concentrated Mana Stone, Yellow Concentrated Mana Stone
- Randomly in your story, an event can now occur that changes the map you are on
- Some cards will allow you to save your progress internal to the current story
Improvements:
- Better support for all screen resolutions
- The display of the command to exclude cards on the selection of stories has been highlighted
- The defense of some enemies has been reduced in The Village story
- Sellers were added in the last story
- Added feedback when purchasing items
- Game economy rebalancing
- The illustrations of Buffoon and Gargoyle have been revised
- Zoom on maps in the menu & choice to exclude maps has been revised
- Transition speed when a map is chosen while exploring has been increased
- Bets have been raised on all stories
- The last story is no longer played automatically
- Reward display size has been increased
- Breaking an oath no longer removes gems
Fixed issues:
- Fixed a display defect on player levels in the menu
- Zooming on maps did not work when no map could be selected
- Cards won at the end of a story are more readable
- There were still keys not mapped to the chosen device in the tutorials
- Menu context button was not clickable under certain conditions
