Drifter's Tales update for 3 November 2022

Update #4

Update #4

Patchnotes

This update contains fixes to issues that we have identified through analysis of in-game telemetry data sent during your games. They also respond to the problems encountered by some of you reported in the comments you submitted to us.

New features :

  • Manastones have been separated into 3 different types and restored cards return to your hand instead of your deck.
  • A new character allows you to create cards you already have in your possession
  • 11 new cards: Monstrous Portal, Duplication, Echo of Insane, Break, Weakness, Blue Mana Stone, Red Mana Stone, Yellow Mana Stone, Blue Concentrated Mana Stone, Red Concentrated Mana Stone, Yellow Concentrated Mana Stone
  • Randomly in your story, an event can now occur that changes the map you are on
  • Some cards will allow you to save your progress internal to the current story

Improvements:

  • Better support for all screen resolutions
  • The display of the command to exclude cards on the selection of stories has been highlighted
  • The defense of some enemies has been reduced in The Village story
  • Sellers were added in the last story
  • Added feedback when purchasing items
  • Game economy rebalancing
  • The illustrations of Buffoon and Gargoyle have been revised
  • Zoom on maps in the menu & choice to exclude maps has been revised
  • Transition speed when a map is chosen while exploring has been increased
  • Bets have been raised on all stories
  • The last story is no longer played automatically
  • Reward display size has been increased
  • Breaking an oath no longer removes gems

Fixed issues:

  • Fixed a display defect on player levels in the menu
  • Zooming on maps did not work when no map could be selected
  • Cards won at the end of a story are more readable
  • There were still keys not mapped to the chosen device in the tutorials
  • Menu context button was not clickable under certain conditions

