This update contains fixes to issues that we have identified through analysis of in-game telemetry data sent during your games. They also respond to the problems encountered by some of you reported in the comments you submitted to us.

New features :

Manastones have been separated into 3 different types and restored cards return to your hand instead of your deck.

A new character allows you to create cards you already have in your possession

11 new cards: Monstrous Portal, Duplication, Echo of Insane, Break, Weakness, Blue Mana Stone, Red Mana Stone, Yellow Mana Stone, Blue Concentrated Mana Stone, Red Concentrated Mana Stone, Yellow Concentrated Mana Stone

Randomly in your story, an event can now occur that changes the map you are on

Some cards will allow you to save your progress internal to the current story

Improvements:

Better support for all screen resolutions

The display of the command to exclude cards on the selection of stories has been highlighted

The defense of some enemies has been reduced in The Village story

Sellers were added in the last story

Added feedback when purchasing items

Game economy rebalancing

The illustrations of Buffoon and Gargoyle have been revised

Zoom on maps in the menu & choice to exclude maps has been revised

Transition speed when a map is chosen while exploring has been increased

Bets have been raised on all stories

The last story is no longer played automatically

Reward display size has been increased

Breaking an oath no longer removes gems

Fixed issues: